Student Mehul Choksi Just Submitted His PhD Thesis on PM Modi and the Irony Was Not Lost on Netizens

Surat-based Mehul Choksi recently completed his PhD thesis on Narendra Damodar Modi. Yes, you read that right.But, wait. Before you start furiously wondering how on Earth it happened, you should note that this is not the fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi wanted by Indian authorities but a student in Surat's Veer Narmad South Gujarat University.Choksi, a lawyer who previously graduated with Political Science, recently submitted his thesis on the topic "Leadership Under Government: Case Study of Narendra Modi" for which h survey about 450 people, news agency ANI reported.The respondents, including students, teachers, farmers, government officials and others, were required to answer a set of 32 questions.Based on the answers, Choksi's research survey found that about 81 percent respondents felt "positive leadership" was an important quality in a Prime Minister. 34 percent respondents said that transparency was the most important while 31 percent stressed on authenticity.When it came to the Modi, 48 percent opined that Modi's political marketing skills were the best while 25 percent thought his speeches were better than that of others.As per the report, Choksi started working on the thesis in 2010 when Modi was still the Chief Minister of Gujarat. For almost a decade, the fruits of his labour have finally borne fruit.According to Nilesh Joshi, Choksi's academic guide who supervised his research, collecting the real-time data from people and writing about one of the most powerful men in the country without any biases were a few of the challenges that Choksi faced during the course of his work.However, the fact that the scholar shared his name with absconding diamantire Mehul Choksi, who is wanted along with his nephew Nirav Modi for masterminding the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud, did not fail to tickle netizens in their funny bones.Choksi has been living in Antigua for over a year a now and recently surrendered his Indian citizenship to avoid extradition and arrest. Opposition parties routinely use his escape to question the credentials of the Modi government and administration and in the past year, both Choksi and Nirav Modi have become albatrosses around the present government's neck.With Lok Sabha 2019 elections in May, will student Choksi's research paper prove to be a bane or boon for his muse? Only time can tell.