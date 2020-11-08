Melania, Donald Trump Headed for Divorce? Ex-White House Aide Claims First Lady is 'Counting Minutes'

United States' incumbent President Donald Trump just lost the crucial 2020 Presidential elections to Democratic challenger Joe Biden in one of the most-watched election races in the history of the country. But if reports are to be believed, Trump may be set to lose much more than his seat in the White House in the aftermath of the elections.

Even as Biden took to his hometown in Delaware to give his victory speech to speculation rife about incumbent First Lady Melania Trump's alleged plans to divorce Trump as soon as he leaves the White House.

According to a report in British tabloid Daily Mail, Melania Trump is allegedly waiting for Trump to concede defeat and leave the White House before she can end her 15-year-long marriage with the businessman and Republican incumbent.

The revelation was apparently made by Trump's former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, who was quoted by Daily Mail as saying, "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of the office and she can divorce". Calling their relationship a "transactional marriage", the report noted that not all was well in between the Trumps.

He added, however, that if "Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he would find a way to punish her".

That's not all, the report also quoted another former Trump-aide, Stephanie Wolkoff, as stating that the former Slovene-American model was "negotiating a pre-nuptial agreement" to ensure her and Trump's son Barron gets an equal and proportionate share of the Trump fortune.

Known to be a doting mother, Melania Trump is said to have waited five months after Trump moved into the White House before she moved to Washington from New York. According to reports at the time, she delayed her arrival at the White House so that Barron could finish his schooling.

Barron was born in 2006 after Melania Trump married then businessman Donald Trump in 2005. She has been a US citizen since March 2001. During the past four years of Trump's presidency, several reports have suggested trouble in paradise for the incumbent First couple.

Melania Trump, who has always stood by her husband and lauded him in public speeches, was missed during Trump's election campaign from which she remained largely absent in the final run-up to the elections.

Often dubbed as the 'unlikely FLOTUS', rumours have often surrounded the reclusive Melania Trump, who manages to conceal her private life very well, despite round-the-clock media scrutiny since 2016 when her husband Trump became the 45th US President. The media has often reported on the awkwardly recurring "handholding gaffes" between the Trumps, with the latest moment occurring during the last Presidential debate.

Recently, leaked audiotapes also revealed her reluctance and exasperation with her duties as First Lady, and ranting about putting up Christmas decorations at the White House.

Melania Trump is speculated to have signed a pre-nuptial agreement with Trump in which allegedly forbids her from giving critical interviews about Trump or publishing books containing details of the 45th US President. Trump is said to have made his second wife Marla Maples sign a similar agreement.