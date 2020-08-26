'Four Years in White House Taught Her Nothing’: Americans are Shaming Melania Trump for Her English at the RNC

US First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday made the case at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday for re-electing President Donald Trump over Democrat Joe Biden in November.

Where other convention speakers either mentioned the coronavirus pandemic in passing or did not bring it up at all, the first lady expressed her deep sympathy for those who had suffered during the crisis.

“In my husband, you have a president who will not stop fighting for you and your families,” said Melania Trump. "He will not give up.”

Melania's speech, however, was laced with broken English - something which didn't go down too well on the viewers.

A lot of them pointedly called out how her English was poor, and how four years in the White House had fixed nothing.

Oh, God. She still can’t speak English. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Melania Trump coming to butcher the English language like she butchered the Rose Garden! pic.twitter.com/Tcy71KHUJO — Dion (@Noid68) August 26, 2020

Melania just said "total honesty" and "authentic" referring to trump. I guess she's still learning English. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 26, 2020

#Melania at #RepublicanNationalConvention Another #RussianAsset, this time wearing military looking khaki, a subliminal threat of #Russian aggression, addresses America in a broken & not at all charming, bastardization of American English. Her speech itself, of course, is dribble pic.twitter.com/sByC5jt9v8 — Celestial Sojourner (@CSojourner) August 26, 2020

Any other day of the week, trumpsters would be screaming for Melania to speak English or go back to her country! — Joanna Carr (@Joanna_Resists) August 26, 2020

I would like to hear Melania's speech in English!! Does anyone know if it will be translated??? #MelaniaIsNoJackieKennedy #MelaniaSpeech #BeBest — Dan Pereira (@ddanpereira) August 26, 2020

It is such a testament to the Trump family's eagerness to learn that Melania Trump's English is not better than it was four years ago. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 26, 2020

I can't understand Melania. Her accent isn't getting any more English. — IdgeeT (@idgeet) August 26, 2020

Let me know when someone translates Melania's speech into English. — Foul Mouthed Mom (@IamNurseTrish) August 26, 2020

Despite the hate, several people stood up to bullying her over just her English skills, pointing out that speaking flawless English wasn't the first criteria of being American - a country which is built on immigration.

I keep running into the issue that immigrants are useful if they align with your political goals.I get it, your support for immigrants is conditional.My mother has been in America longer than Melania Trump and she can't speak English either. https://t.co/BufJjisjE1 — Tony Choi (@tonykchoi) August 26, 2020

Is Democrat @rossy65 making fun of an immigrant for the way they speak English?Seems xenophobic ‍♂️#Melania #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/MV0nteiAiB — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) August 26, 2020

Unless you’re an English-speaking American who can give a national address on live tv in Slovenian and not mess up a word or two you don’t get to make fun of #Melania’s speech. — PNY (@PONY_Official) August 26, 2020

It's called an accent dumbass. It's still English.Everyone even from different regions of the United States has an accent.Melania Derangement Syndrome (MDS) is strong in this one. https://t.co/GyK9OtOfd1 — Dennis (@DennisInSpace1) August 26, 2020

Melania Trump herself is an immigrant, and originally hails from Slovenia.

Donald Trump is openly anti-immigrant, and has even sought to suspend the H1B visa in recent times, passing an executive order against it. Ironically, Melania Trump went to the US on a H1B visa itself.