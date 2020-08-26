BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
3-MIN READ

'Four Years in White House Taught Her Nothing’: Americans are Shaming Melania Trump for Her English at the RNC

Image Credits: Reuters/Twitter.

Image Credits: Reuters/Twitter.

Despite the hate, several people stood up to bullying her over just her English skills, pointing out that speaking flawless English wasn't the first criteria of being American - a country which is built on immigration.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 26, 2020, 9:57 AM IST
Share this:

US First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday made the case at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday for re-electing President Donald Trump over Democrat Joe Biden in November.

Where other convention speakers either mentioned the coronavirus pandemic in passing or did not bring it up at all, the first lady expressed her deep sympathy for those who had suffered during the crisis.

“In my husband, you have a president who will not stop fighting for you and your families,” said Melania Trump. "He will not give up.”

Melania's speech, however, was laced with broken English - something which didn't go down too well on the viewers.

A lot of them pointedly called out how her English was poor, and how four years in the White House had fixed nothing.

Despite the hate, several people stood up to bullying her over just her English skills, pointing out that speaking flawless English wasn't the first criteria of being American - a country which is built on immigration.

Melania Trump herself is an immigrant, and originally hails from Slovenia.

Donald Trump is openly anti-immigrant, and has even sought to suspend the H1B visa in recent times, passing an executive order against it. Ironically, Melania Trump went to the US on a H1B visa itself.

Next Story
Loading