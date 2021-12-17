Melania Trump Joins NFT Craze, To Auction Print of Her 'Cobalt Blue Eyes'

Former U.S. first lady Melania Trump has launched her non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain technology venture, joining a growing list of celebrities offering digital memorabilia to tap into the recent frenzy around such assets. The first NFT, named “Melania’s Vision", is a watercolor art by artist Marc-Antoine Coulon, and “embodies Melania’s cobalt blue eyes", according to a statement issued by Melania Trump’s office. It will be available to purchase between Dec. 16 and Dec. 31. An NFT is a digital asset which uses blockchain to record the ownership status of digital objects. The blockchain serves as a public ledger, allowing anyone to verify the NFT’s authenticity.

Earlier this year celebrities such as Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi and Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt launched their own collection of NFTs. read more

A portion of the proceeds from the Melania Trump NFTs, which will be released in regular intervals, will also support children aging out of the foster care system.

“Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community," said Melania.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan, who just celebrated his 67th birthday, is all set to become the first Indian celebrity to have a very own digital avatar himself in a metaverse. The actor, politician, producer and director has announced his entry into the digital space with the launch of non-fungible token (NFT). With this, he has joined Indian celebrates like Amitabh Bachchan and Sunny Leone to launch his own collection of the digital tokens, which will be exclusive to the buyers who invest in it. This also proves the growing craze regarding NFTs in India as more and more celebrities sign up in the space.

Haasan on his birthday, which fell on Sunday, November 7, said he is excited to explore the new venture. “I am excited to explore the emerging intersection of digital and physical world, which is now becoming popularly known as metaverse..my life’s journey of over six decades have blurred the distinction between my personal and professional life will be my offering for this metaverse,” he said in a press statement.

( With Reuters Inputs)

