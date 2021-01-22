Melania Trump Refusing to Pose for Photo With Donald Goes Viral. The Divorce Rumours are Back

Melania Trump is done with being the First lady of America. With no more needing to face the cameras along with the US President, Melania Trump seems to be making it clear of her intentions to take a break from all the attention.

The Trumps, who skipped the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, flew to Florida but upon arrival, as the former President waved at the cameras and stopped to pose, Melania strode away without breaking her brisk pace and directly went to the car waiting for them. A video of the incident has been going viral on Twitter which shows the former first lady and Trump come down the stairs of their plane upon which the latter stops to pose for photographs. But Melania, on the other hand, keeps walking without breaking strides.

Melania is totally done. She already quit posing.pic.twitter.com/BRoBardBgx — Diego E. Barros (@diegoebarros) January 20, 2021

The internet was up in arms with comments ranging from funny to some even mean, saying how Melania now doesn't care about phot ops anymore as she is out of the White House.

Did you see her face? @MELANIATRUMP @FLOTUS45 told @POTUS45 , "I'm out of here the moment this plane touches down in Florida!!!" She did not disappoint. https://t.co/HlT3FTQC5j — Primadanna (@primadanna) January 22, 2021

Some even tried to read between the lines here and said maybe the former President wanted to appear alone in the final photos.

Rewatched it a number of times. Looks like Trump is slightly pushing her directing her to the car. Also he says something before that. Maybe he wanted to appear alone on the final photos. — bigK (@thisisbigk) January 20, 2021

And watching Melania, walk,right by at Trump's arrival in Florida...she wanted zip... of that. — gr8hndz4u (@Gr8hndz4uSybil) January 21, 2021

😂 😂 She is so done with him! — Brian/Muzi 🇺🇸 🇿🇦 (@hmblwrldtrvlr) January 21, 2021

Also, amid divorce rumours, several people on Twitter also speculated that the former first lady was just minutes away from filing for separation.

I don’t wish divorce on anyone BUT i give trump and Melania less than a year .... Mark my words. — Marc Calderon (@Keepa_WetWipe) January 22, 2021

Anybody else think #MelaniaTrump is actually #Q in order to finally get that divorce? — B (@thatguyforreal0) January 22, 2021

@melaniatrump - Princess Melania's contract expired at 12:00 noon on Wednesday - January 20, 2021. It's off to the divorce attorney. — Peggy O'Steen (@Pokey1013Peggy) January 21, 2021

The Trumps arrived in Florida from Washington on Air Force One on Wednesday morning to stay at the Mar-a-Lago resort. Melania changed outfits in the flight from her formal somber black dress to the orange Gucci dress and ballerina flats which made her seem like vying for vacation finally after the seriousness of the White House.

Speculation has been rife since the past couple of months of the former First Lady Melania Trump's alleged plans to divorce Trump as soon as he leaves the White House.

According to a report in the British tabloid Daily Mail, Melania Trump had been allegedly waiting for Trump to concede defeat and leave the White House before she can end her 15-year-long marriage.

The revelation was apparently made by Trump's former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, who was quoted by Daily Mail as saying, "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of the office and she can divorce". Calling their relationship a "transactional marriage", the report noted that not all was well in between the Trumps.