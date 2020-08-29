Melania Trump's Expression after Greeting Ivanka at RNC is the Event Highlight

The Republican National Convention (RNC) 2020 is turning out to be a content treasure for meme lords. Thanks to all the key campaigners for United States’ President Donald Trump and vice-President Mike Pence. From Donald Trump Jr to Kimberly Guilfoyle and US First Lady Melania Trump, the event had some epic moments. But Melania seems to be taking the cake here.

First it was her bright green dress that was the clean slate for memes and digs. Now the cameras have captured her reaction upon greeting her stepdaughter Ivanka Trump, who introduced her father and incumbent US President Trump during a speech at the event on Thursday.

Melania smiles at Ivanka, but her smile quickly fades into an expression of shock, anger or may be just disapproval, as she walks past her.

The expression has social media abuzz with memes and jokes as the rumour has it that the two women don't share a very cordial relationship. Take a look at the video:

She also added, “The disdain she has for Ivanka is all of us. #BeBest”.

A user wrote, “They dislike each other. Who can blame them? They both have a lot to be disliked”.

Another wrote, “It’s the eyes of a person that’s trapped in a loveless marriage and surrounded by soulless people”.

Here’s what others had to add:

On Friday, Melania hit the headlines with her bright green dress that she wore to the RNC for her husband and US President Donald Trump's acceptance speech. The green of her dress was just like the green screen and that was the moment for meme lords of the Internet who overlaid the First lady's dress with graphs, charts, headlines and news about the coronavirus and even campaign posters for Joe Biden.

Trump formally accepted his party’s nomination to take on Democrat challenger Joe Biden in the US' November election at the four-day convention which came to a close on Thursday.