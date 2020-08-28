BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Melania Trump's Green Dress to RNC is a Clean Slate for Meme Lords

Melania Trump accompanied her husband to the RNC as he gave his acceptance speech.

Melania Trump accompanied her husband to the RNC as he gave his acceptance speech.

Meme lords of the Internet overlaid the First lady's green dress with graphs, charts, headlines and news about the coronavirus and even campaign posters for Joe Biden.

Buzz Staff

US First Lady Melania Trump accompanied her husband Donald Trump as he delivered his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night. Melania appeared in a bright green dress just like the green screen. That was the moment for meme lords of the Internet who overlaid the First lady's green dress with graphs, charts, headlines and news about the coronavirus and even campaign posters for Joe Biden.

It is all-in-all a field day for memers and Photoshoppers as they are crunching out sarcasm over the green dress.

This is not the first time that Melania's fashion statement has hit the headlines. In 2018, the first lady had landed in a controversy after she visited a camp for children separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border wearing a jacket with "I really don't care, do u?" written on it.

On Tuesday, Melania offered sympathy for victims of the coronavirus pandemic and a plea for racial understanding in a Republican convention speech aimed directly at the women voters who have abandoned US President Donald Trump.

On the convention's second day, the speech's warm tone was out of step with a Republican gathering that featured harsh rhetoric about Democratic challenger Joe Biden and sometimes apocalyptic warnings about the dangers of Democratic governance.

Trump's wife acknowledged the pain of the pandemic in sharp contrast to most other speakers at the party's national convention, notably her husband, assailed by Democrats for his lack of solace during a U.S. health crisis that has killed more than 178,000 people.

Next Story
Loading