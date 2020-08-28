Melania Trump's Green Dress to RNC is a Clean Slate for Meme Lords

US First Lady Melania Trump accompanied her husband Donald Trump as he delivered his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night. Melania appeared in a bright green dress just like the green screen. That was the moment for meme lords of the Internet who overlaid the First lady's green dress with graphs, charts, headlines and news about the coronavirus and even campaign posters for Joe Biden.

It is all-in-all a field day for memers and Photoshoppers as they are crunching out sarcasm over the green dress.

Melania wearing green screen. Let the games begin. #rnc pic.twitter.com/4MGk9exgca — Paul Haynes (@ThePaulOfHaynes) August 28, 2020

Solid green dress on Trump’s handmaid. Don’t disappoint me, green screen photoshoppers. pic.twitter.com/3k4XBjBtYM — Adam Holisky (@AdamHolisky) August 28, 2020

Green screen #1 has launched. It’s a strong first entry. pic.twitter.com/b6lPdneFp2 — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) August 28, 2020

This is not the first time that Melania's fashion statement has hit the headlines. In 2018, the first lady had landed in a controversy after she visited a camp for children separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border wearing a jacket with "I really don't care, do u?" written on it.

My favorite Melania Trump green screen dress?The Kamala Harris #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/VXHWNMATZP — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) August 28, 2020

If they had any democrats on their side, they would have told her not to wear greenscreen green. pic.twitter.com/Vj4ouwL5Up — RedDog (@TheBigRedDogCC) August 28, 2020

On the bright side, @FLOTUS 's green screen dress has brought me small joy tonight. pic.twitter.com/XWGdo8vj1m — KellyGirl 😷❄️♿️ (@KellyGirlonFire) August 28, 2020

Me staring at Melania’s green screen green dress: pic.twitter.com/5QbjwXNwMj — marc (@dongletron) August 28, 2020

On Tuesday, Melania offered sympathy for victims of the coronavirus pandemic and a plea for racial understanding in a Republican convention speech aimed directly at the women voters who have abandoned US President Donald Trump.

On the convention's second day, the speech's warm tone was out of step with a Republican gathering that featured harsh rhetoric about Democratic challenger Joe Biden and sometimes apocalyptic warnings about the dangers of Democratic governance.

Trump's wife acknowledged the pain of the pandemic in sharp contrast to most other speakers at the party's national convention, notably her husband, assailed by Democrats for his lack of solace during a U.S. health crisis that has killed more than 178,000 people.