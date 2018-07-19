English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Melania Trump's 'Terrified' Expression as She Shakes Hands with Putin is Going Viral
Is Melania terrified?
Is Melania terrified?
On Tuesday, Melania Trump joined her husband Donald Trump, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland.
But perhaps, FLOTUS wasn't too happy about it. A glance at her expression after she shakes hands with Putin kind of proves it.
While the two world leaders reportedly discussed how to improve relations between their nations and find a way of going forward, videos of Melania looking absolutely startled and maybe just a little appalled have gone viral on the Twitterverse.
Just for a split second in the video, Melania's face was a charade of emotions-none of which suggested any kind of happiness- as she shook hands with Putin.
However, this one second has been enough in whirling up multitudes of reaction from microbloggers world over.
Twitter has been speculating if Melania's eyes are screaming for help along with a bunch of other stuff:
However, this isn’t the first time the first lady’s expressions have seemingly spoken on her behalf. There was that time during the President’s inauguration when she went from smiling as Trump looked at her to immediately frowning when he turned away.
Soon after the video surfaced, the hashtag #FreeMelania began trending, and two camps seemed to form: Those who felt bad for Melania and those who believed she was complicit.
Also Watch
But perhaps, FLOTUS wasn't too happy about it. A glance at her expression after she shakes hands with Putin kind of proves it.
While the two world leaders reportedly discussed how to improve relations between their nations and find a way of going forward, videos of Melania looking absolutely startled and maybe just a little appalled have gone viral on the Twitterverse.
Just for a split second in the video, Melania's face was a charade of emotions-none of which suggested any kind of happiness- as she shook hands with Putin.
However, this one second has been enough in whirling up multitudes of reaction from microbloggers world over.
Twitter has been speculating if Melania's eyes are screaming for help along with a bunch of other stuff:
watch Melania’s face, she’s terrified. I’m starting to feel for her. #Putin pic.twitter.com/VvgkRpze7s
— SUNNY CARTER (@iamsunnycarter) July 16, 2018
Watch Melania's face and body language after shaking Putin's hand. She is scared to death of him.pic.twitter.com/4tEj7rXuLl — KT CounterIntelligence (@KremlinTrolls) July 18, 2018
OMG I was looking for this all day - they finally just showed it on MSNBC Watch her face!! pic.twitter.com/nBSEKshhlJ — SRM_MD❄️🌵❄️ (@srmduke87) July 17, 2018
She looks like she just stared into the eyes of evil.... — Valerie (@7bugglettes) July 17, 2018
A split second after shaking Putin’s hand. Tell me Melania doesn’t look terrified. #TreasonSummit #treason pic.twitter.com/hPgQUISNeh
— DorotheasClosetVintage (@dorotheascloset) July 16, 2018
I don’t feel for her but DAMN she is terrified
— Lady Wonder (@Themysciran) July 18, 2018
However, this isn’t the first time the first lady’s expressions have seemingly spoken on her behalf. There was that time during the President’s inauguration when she went from smiling as Trump looked at her to immediately frowning when he turned away.
Soon after the video surfaced, the hashtag #FreeMelania began trending, and two camps seemed to form: Those who felt bad for Melania and those who believed she was complicit.
Also Watch
-
Commonly Confused Emojis on World Emoji Day
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Order Food On The Go With The New App
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Watch: The Week That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
-
Wednesday 18 July , 2018
Watch: The News That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Commonly Confused Emojis on World Emoji Day
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Friday 13 July , 2018 Order Food On The Go With The New App
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Watch: The Week That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Wednesday 18 July , 2018 Watch: The News That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- I'm Proud to be Identified As Shahid Kapoor's Brother, There is No Shame in It: Ishaan Khatter
- Actress Sophie Choudry Buys Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Worth Rs 54 Lakh
- Rumour Mills Abuzz Suggesting Zidane Return to Juventus as Sporting Director
- Mr Bean's Death Hoax Was Just An Attempt to Steal Your Data
- Man Walks 32 Km to Work, Impressed CEO Gifts Him His Own Car