Melania Trump's 'Terrified' Expression as She Shakes Hands with Putin is Going Viral

Watch Melania's face and body language after shaking Putin's hand. She is scared to death of him.pic.twitter.com/4tEj7rXuLl — KT CounterIntelligence (@KremlinTrolls) July 18, 2018

OMG I was looking for this all day - they finally just showed it on MSNBC Watch her face!! pic.twitter.com/nBSEKshhlJ — SRM_MD❄️🌵❄️ (@srmduke87) July 17, 2018

She looks like she just stared into the eyes of evil.... — Valerie (@7bugglettes) July 17, 2018



I don’t feel for her but DAMN she is terrified

— Lady Wonder (@Themysciran) July 18, 2018

On Tuesday, Melania Trump joined her husband Donald Trump, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland.But perhaps, FLOTUS wasn't too happy about it. A glance at her expression after she shakes hands with Putin kind of proves it.While the two world leaders reportedly discussed how to improve relations between their nations and find a way of going forward, videos of Melania looking absolutely startled and maybe just a little appalled have gone viral on the Twitterverse.Just for a split second in the video, Melania's face was a charade of emotions-none of which suggested any kind of happiness- as she shook hands with Putin.However, this one second has been enough in whirling up multitudes of reaction from microbloggers world over.Twitter has been speculating if Melania's eyes are screaming for help along with a bunch of other stuff:However, this isn’t the first time the first lady’s expressions have seemingly spoken on her behalf. There was that time during the President’s inauguration when she went from smiling as Trump looked at her to immediately frowning when he turned away.Soon after the video surfaced, the hashtag #FreeMelania began trending, and two camps seemed to form: Those who felt bad for Melania and those who believed she was complicit.