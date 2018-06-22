Melania Trump's Unannounced Visit to the US Migration Center is Turning Heads for All the Wrong Reasons

The jacket Melania Trump wore to visit caged immigrant children. pic.twitter.com/fPLeiIU9zc — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) June 21, 2018

The Trump administration has been in the eye of an international storm over its highly debated 'zero-tolerance' immigration policy that was forcibly separating children from their migrant parents trying to illegally enter the US and sending them to detention centres.After several reports, accounts and a particular audio recording of small children wailing at a US immigration facility led to huge outcry, the POTUS finally decided to end the horrific practice.And just when the world thought that the Trump clan has peaked at their penchant to stir a mess, Melania Trump's wardrobe happened.Again.The First Lady drew a storm of flak when she made an unannounced visit to meet the migrant families being detained at the U.S.-Mexico border wearing a jacket with the words '“I really don’t care. Do u?” printed in white graffiti-style lettering."Yes. Let that sink.In what can mildly be termed as a faux-pas of presidential proportions, the US First Lady was seen in the airport en-route to the the detention facility sporting the olive green jacket with the contentious wording.Thankfully, Melania's special jacket, which is part of ZARA's Spring-Summer 2016 collection, disappeared as she walked into the housing facility clad in a cream military-style jacket with white jeans and sneakers.But while the world was speculating whether the former model was trying to send a message by wearing this provocative jacket when departing for a trip to the border, she doubled-down by wearing it on her return trip too. Soon after, Donald Trump tweeted this:When the internet took notice of Melania Trump’s jacket on Thursday, her communications director quickly responded by saying there was no “hidden message.”“It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe,” the First Lady’s Communications Director Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.Not to anyone’s surprise, Twitter was appalled. And the outcry has been insurmountable.And now, the trolling:While the notoriously private former model has always attracted eyeballs with her controversial sartorial tastes and cryptically loaded wardrobe choices (the instantly-iconic white hat for the French state visit, and the pussy bow blouse she donned after the "Access Hollywood" all sent a clear message), the First Lady might just have overstepped her bounds this time.