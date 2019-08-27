Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

#MelaniaLovesTrudeau Trends as Image of First Lady Kissing Him at G7 Summit Goes Viral

'Melania is ready to risk it all', a Twitter user commented on the viral image of the First Lady greeting Justin Trudeau with a kiss in France as President Trump looks on.

News18.com

Updated:August 27, 2019, 12:41 PM IST
#MelaniaLovesTrudeau Trends as Image of First Lady Kissing Him at G7 Summit Goes Viral
'Find someone who looks at you like Melania Trump looks at Justin Trudeau' | Image credit: Reuters
Justin Trudeau is definitely one of the more popular world leaders when it comes to Internet love. The LGBTQ-rights supporting, bhangra-toting Prime Minister of Canada ruled the internet once again on Monday after a photo of US First Lady Melania Trump kissing Trudeau at the weekend G7 summit in France, went viral.

In the image, Trump can be seen reaching up to greet Trudeau with a kiss, even as a stoic-looking Donald Trump stood nearby.

The image was released by Reuters on social media on Monday and has been garnering a lot of fun reaction from netizens. "Find someone who looks at you like Melania looks at Trudeau,", a Twitter user wrote. Another wrote, "Melania is ready to risk it all".

In fact, a strange hashtag, #MelaniaLovesTrudeau also started trending soon after the image went viral.

As the interest created by the image refused to die out, the internet dug up older photos of not just Melania but even Trump's daughter Ivanka as seemingly smitten by the Canadian. The image of Ivanka with Trudeau went viral two years ago.

