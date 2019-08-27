MelaniaLovesTrudeau Trends as Image of First Lady Kissing Him at G7 Summit Goes Viral

Justin Trudeau is definitely one of the more popular world leaders when it comes to Internet love. The LGBTQ-rights supporting, bhangra-toting Prime Minister of Canada ruled the internet once again on Monday after a photo of US First Lady Melania Trump kissing Trudeau at the weekend G7 summit in France, went viral.

In the image, Trump can be seen reaching up to greet Trudeau with a kiss, even as a stoic-looking Donald Trump stood nearby.

The image was released by Reuters on social media on Monday and has been garnering a lot of fun reaction from netizens. "Find someone who looks at you like Melania looks at Trudeau,", a Twitter user wrote. Another wrote, "Melania is ready to risk it all".

#MelaniaLovesTrudeau Find someone who looks at you like Melania looks at Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/1Wa7SvCB5V — Jogi Siddharth (@SidJogi) August 26, 2019

Melania is ready to risk it all #Trudeau pic.twitter.com/lEz5sjuQBD — Loni Love (@LoniLove) August 26, 2019

Looks like even Melania is thinking of an escape plan to Canada #MelaniaLovesTrudeau pic.twitter.com/LW6RyO2ULh — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 26, 2019

The Macrons showing Trump that he is "Respected around the World like No US President before" as Justin Trudeau's "Milkshake" brings Melania to the Yard. pic.twitter.com/uTqM7Utbzp — Covfefe Jones- King Of Shade👑 (@King_Of_Shade) August 26, 2019

Please enjoy this hilarious photo of Melania Trump happily kissing Justin Trudeau while her grumpy husband looks away with downcast eyes. pic.twitter.com/KejgBG3q3q — Richard Feren (@RichardFeren) August 25, 2019

Sweet Jesus and Tea. This image is so hot it melted the butter on my biscuits this morning. #MelaniaLovesTrudeau #G7Summit #G7 pic.twitter.com/o4QjUKO7uw — Michael Dean Shelton (@michaeldean0116) August 26, 2019

In fact, a strange hashtag, #MelaniaLovesTrudeau also started trending soon after the image went viral.

I wish I was a bigger person and didn’t like this so much. #MelaniaLovesTrudeau pic.twitter.com/ZBp4Ids5k0 — Blair McDougall (@blairmcdougall) August 26, 2019

As the interest created by the image refused to die out, the internet dug up older photos of not just Melania but even Trump's daughter Ivanka as seemingly smitten by the Canadian. The image of Ivanka with Trudeau went viral two years ago.

She ain’t the only one pic.twitter.com/o2ttZ0advH — Rich Goldsmith (@G8goldsmith) August 26, 2019

Get you someone that looks at you the way Ivanka Trump looks at Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/sxTAlpi4av — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 13, 2017

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.