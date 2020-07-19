Melbourne Man Travels 32 Kms for the Perfect Butter Chicken, Fined for Violating Lockdown

How far would you go for butter chicken?

A man in Australia travelled 32 kilometres for the perfect butter chicken. According to reports, he travelled all the way from Werribee, which is 30km south west of Melbourne's CBD, for the specific kind of butter chicken he likes. He also violated lockdown restrictions to satiate his butter chicken cravings.

The man was allegedly caught while on his way and was fined $1652.

According to the local police, dozens of people were fined over the weekend for gathering at public or private places even during the ongoing lockdown. Around 74 people were fined, while at least ten people were stopped at vehicle checkpoints.

Australia has recorded about 11,800 cases of Covid-19, a fraction of what has been seen in other countries or even some US states, but an outbreak of community transmission in Victoria has been growing, prompting authorities to restrict social distancing.

Five million people in Australia's Melbourne began a new lockdown Thursday, returning to tough restrictions just weeks after they ended as Melbourne grapples with a resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

According to new guidelines, residents will face fines if they leave home for reasons other than to give or receive care, to exercise, to buy essentials or to go to work or school. People who live outside those suburbs will only be allowed to enter them for the same reasons.

(With inputs from agencies)