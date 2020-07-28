Melbourne Man Walks Around in a Plastic Bubble to Protect Himself from Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way of life for people across the globe. While things like social distancing, frequent sanitisation and face masks have become the new normal, some people have chosen to go over the top and have come up with some unique ways to protect themselves from the virus.

Recently, a man in Victoria, Australia, went an extra mile after he decided to walk on the street in a big transparent plastic bubble. According to a report published in the Daily Mail, the man was neither wearing shoes nor was he wearing a face mask inside his bubble. Further, he was also heard as saying, “'I'm the man in the bubble”.

The said man belongs to a place called Belgrave which is 47 kilometres East of Melbourne. The video of the incident was filmed on the High Street.

A Facebook Page named ‘Australia All Over’ shared a still from the video. Captioning the image, the person said, “This man was spotted in Melbourne this morning getting around in his own 'travel bubble’”.

As one would expect, the photo went viral in no time and garnered all kinds of reactions in the comments.

A user said, "Lucky he wasn't a splattered bubble, Main Street Belgrave usually very busy with cars, then again probably safer than walking through crowds lately” another one wrote, "Good for him shows he makes better choices than those who are unwell or have been tested or are just ‘testing’ the laws”.

Another person wrote, “Safe option. Maybe everyone in Melbourne should travel in one of these.”