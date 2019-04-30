Melisandre Knew This About Arya Stark All Along and 'Game of Thrones' Fans are Shook

Melisandre telling Arya that she will kill the Night King back in Season 3 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/MnH6QxQ6eC — GoT cast doing things (@gotactivity) April 29, 2019

(Major, major spoilers ahead. You've been warned.)A girl has done it."What do we tell death?" Melisandre asks a bleeding Arya Stark as they stare at a dying Beric Dondarrion, who has been brought to life many a time by the Lord of Light just for one mission - to save Arya.Realising Beric's importance in keeping her alive, Arya says, "Not today," as she rushes to save her brother Bran and shut the blue eyes of the Night King forever.In the next scene, arguably the greatest in the history of Game of Thrones, we see Arya leaping through the dark and the Night King grabbing her by the throat. She then drops the Valyrian steel dagger (the same Lord Baelish had sent with an assassin to kill Bran Stark years ago), catches it with her other hand and serves the final blow to the Night King.With the death of Night King, perishes his entire army of the whites and dead. A scene reminiscent of Jon Snow going North of the wall and killing a White Walker, which resulted in the death of its army.Melisandre knew it all along. So did Beric (or so we'd like to think). Oh yes, Bran too.But how?Flashback to season 3, Arya and Melisandre come face to face when the Red Priestess says that she sees darkness in the eyes of Stark girl and she'd shut several eyes - brown eyes, blue eyes, green eyes - in the days to come. She leaves saying, "we'll meet again" and they do so in episode 3 of the eight season - "The Long Night" (Battle of Winterfell).Game of Thrones fans quickly took to social media to remind everyone of Melisandre's prophecy for Arya in the season three and the significance it has had in motivating and hyping her to bring an end to the blue eyes. The Night King.Naturally, the fans were shook. They expressed their feelings with memes.Beric got the respect he truly deserved.Not today.Speculations are running high among the GoT universe about who will be Arya's next kill.Brown eyes: Walder Frey. (Red Wedding)Blue eyes: Night King.Green eyes: Cersei Lannister?