Melody or Crying for Help: Black Bear 'Singing' Atop Tree in Park has Confused the Netizens

Many people visit animal reserves and parks to see birds indulging in sweet melodies. But one would hardly expect to visit the woods and be serenaded by a burly bear. That’s exactly what happened in USA's Yosemite National Park where a black bear was captured on camera in the midst of a majestic vocal performance. The video was shared by the National Park authorities on Thursday. In the video, the singing bear, straight out of a fairy tale, can be seen vocalising for a minute.

The bear is reported to be healthy and is a frequently spotted around the park. But why was it singing in the first place? No one knows. According to the caption shared by the park officials, bears have the ability to produce “a wide repertoire of sounds, typically when defensive, afraid, distressed or aggressive.”

They also added they weren’t sure what could have prompted the “a Capella session.”In the video, a bear (barely visible at first) stands high up in the tree branches. The view is partially covered with a thicket of leaves. It looks down in various directions and emits a sound every now and then. Here is the full video:

Sound on! Check out this video of an adult male black bear vocalizing in a tree! Bears can produce a wide repertoire of sounds, typically when defensive, afraid, distressed, or aggressive. We're not sure what prompted this unscheduled a capella concert...#KeepBearsWild pic.twitter.com/2PZZtUHJHs — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) October 16, 2020

The video has over 20,000 views hundreds of responses. While the park officials equated his vocal pronouncements to “A-capella” (a chapel style singing with only vocalisation and no instruments), most responses on Twitter seemed to disagree. Since it is Twitter, many took the opportunity to make jokes.

He sounds like me when I wake up thinking 2020 has just all been a bad dream...but slowly realize it is not — Nicole (@Nicifrog) October 16, 2020

From a friend that understands Bear. Bear: Please get out there and vote. CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL! — Wendy H. ‍ (@wendydaarrrling) October 20, 2020

Probably forgot his mask and is letting everyone know hes sorry — Erick M (@mrtables) October 20, 2020

But the jokes remained few as a large section of the commenters seemed to worry about the bear’s wellbeing. As most of them noted, the sounds aren’t what one would categorise as a happy singing moment like a woodland creature in a Disney movie.

Please continue to be curious and investigate. I hope he is not suffering, yet all reasons cited for sounds seem to point in that direction. Thank you for your care. — Pat Galante (@thatpatgalante) October 22, 2020

Maybe he experiencing difficulty getting down -- he's looking up to the top and down to the ground. What was the outcome? — HarlemOneStop.com (@HarlemOneStop) October 16, 2020

Yes! That’s the noises I’d be making if I was way up there. Get me down HELP ‍♀️ — Jenni (@jeniannFL) October 16, 2020

Poor thing does sound unhappy.Thanks for posting so many interesting pictures, not every park does as often. It's nice for people who can't travel. :) — LA Resident Tourist (@LA_Res_Tourist) October 16, 2020

LA Times contacted a biologist to confirm whether it was singing or agonised cries for help. Lynn Rogers, a biologist who has been studying bears for more the 50 years, said it was probably an anxiety call. “It's almost whining,” Mr Rogers said, adding, “Nothing in that is explosive.” According to Rogers, climbing up the trees is bear’s defence mechanism; at the sight (or sound) of danger, they climb up the nearest tree to evade the threat instead of investigating what it is. It is how they have survived for millennia, she added.