Melting Glaciers in Greenland are Releasing 10 Times Higher Mercury into Rivers, Say Scientists

For decades, scientists thought that glaciers did not have much relevance to the essential geochemical processes connected to life. In recent years, when devastating outcomes of human disruption of the environment have started to appear, scientists have focussed on studying the relationship between glaciers and life on Earth. In a startling discovery, scientists have found that the melting Greenland ice sheet is releasing huge amounts of mercury into the rivers.

The concentration of mercury in the meltwater of the glacier is unexpectedly 150 nanograms per litre, which is 10 times higher than the usual concentration of mercury in an average river. “There are surprisingly high levels of mercury in the glacial meltwaters we sampled in southwest Greenland," said Jon Hawkings. The statement was issued by Hawkings, the lead author of the study published in Nature Geoscience, in a news release by the Florida State University, where he works as a postdoctoral fellow.

According to scientists, the unusual finding raises more questions than it answers. Though the concentration of mercury is not higher than what is the permissible contamination limit in drinking water — 1000 nanograms per litre — scientists are looking at the possibilities of if and how that mercury can reach our food chain. They are also trying to understand if the further concentration of mercury is a cause of concern.

However, Greenland is a major exporter of seafood such as cold-water shrimp, cod and halibut. The primary industry of the North American country is fishing. In such a situation, how the mercury coming from the glacier will affect the aquatic food web, scientists have no clear answer to this.

Talking about where the mercury is coming from, Hawkings says that it is very likely coming from the Earth itself, unlike a fossil fuel combustion or industrial source. This makes the contamination more dangerous as its source is not manageable by humans. This newly found mercury pollution is the latest in the series of adverse impacts of melting glaciers triggered by human-caused global warming.

