Members from Transgender Community in Rajasthan Donate Lakhs for Construction of Ram Temple

As many as 20 transgenders from Rajasthan have donated lakhs of rupees for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, calling it an emotional moment of their life as they maintained that centuries ago Lord Rama had blessed that Kalyug will usher in good times for them.

The transgenders expressed their happiness to be a part of the Ram Temple story, adding that they will add more to their good deeds.

Rekha buaji, a transgender from Mewar region donated Rs 5,111,11 for the construction of the holy shrine.

Speaking to IANS, she said: This is a historic moment and hence people from all sections of the society should connect with each other to contribute to the Temple's construction. I pray to God that entire Bharat stands united for the construction. I wish Lord Rama showers his blessings for a prosperous India.

Similarly, Kiranbai, another transgender from Beowar, donated Rs 3,21,000 with a dream that a grand Ram Temple will come up in Ayodhya and bring in Ram Rajya soon.

Mamta from Charbhuja in Rajsamand is another trangender in-line to donate Rs 1,51,000 for the Mandir construction. She also made an appeal to the local residents to come in big numbers for the cause and contribute to the construction of the historic Ram Temple.

Speaking to IANS, she said: I feel very proud of doing something which was guided by my heart. I have collected all my funds after dancing and singing in marriage ceremonies. When people around started talking of Ram temple, I decided to donate over Rs 1 lakh for the great cause.

Sharing a text from Ramayana, Mamta said: Hope you are aware that Lord Rama had blessed us after returning from exile on the banks of Saryu and said, O great transgenders of Ayodhya, I am greatly touched by your devotion. May your breed prevail in free Bharat.

Another transgender, Riya Kumari from Kumher has donated Rs 1,01,000 for the Ram Temple construction. She said, Our heart is always inclined towards Lord Rama and hence we have donated our funds for such a noble cause.

Although, this time it was our secret donation, but people came to know about the amount after the receipts were made public.

Aarti, a transgender from Sanwariyaji donated Rs 51,000 on behalf of Kinnar Samaj Akhada Sanwariyaji.

The transgenders said that they were waiting with baited breath for the court's Ayodhya verdict and are now eagerly waiting to visit the Ram Temple after its construction.