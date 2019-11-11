Memento Mori: Dutch University Digs 'Meditation Grave' for Students to Deal With Stress

A university in Netherlands has taken a "grave" measure to help students to deal with extermination stress: meditation graves.

Radbound University in the Dutch city of Nijmegen has dug a "meditation grave" for students to help them cope with pressure. The open grave contains a yoga mat inside it, a blanket to keep mediators warm and a signboard that read, "stay weird".

The project, aptly named 'Memento Mori' (Latin for "Remember you shall die one day) was founded by John Hacking who works as a staff member at the student's chapel behind which the grave has been dug. According to Hacking, the project is aimed at making students realise the value of life and the time they spend on earth while also helping them to better appreciate and be at peace with death.

Students can rent the graves for 30 minutes up to 3 hours. Books and other equipment such as mobile phones, laptops etc are strictly prohibited.

"The end of life, death, is a taboo, difficult for students… death is very difficult to talk about, especially when you are 18, 19, 20 years old," Hacking said. By making students realise the transience of life, Hacking hopes they find better ways to utilise their time on Earth.

Would you like to meditate in an open grave? Tell us in comments.

