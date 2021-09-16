Memes Comparing Food Items To MET Gala Costumes Are Leaving Netizens In Splits

Met Gala 2021 created turmoil in the fashion world. From Kim Kardashian’s all-back look to Rihanna’s oh-so-beautiful gown, celebrities made heads turn and how. Similar to the abstract art frames that boggle viewers’ minds, the dresses that feature the Met Gala stage do not fail to become a reason for people to rethink the realm of fashion, and hence become a centre of attention as it gets conducted.

Celebrities’ dresses become a host to multiple jabs of comedy through jokes, one-liners, and of course, memes. And the same happened this year too. Various celebrities dressed according to the theme of the Met Gala 2021 – In America: A Lexicon of Fashion – and out of all the netizens coming up with hilarious perspectives, the accounts having a ball were official handles of food delivery apps and restaurants.

First in line was Swiggy. It shared some relatable piece of content on their Twitter wall, and we couldn’t help but ponder over those broke days.

Here’s the post:

me to my stomach: haaaave you met my salary? 🥜 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/IcCLvenh0v— Swiggy (@swiggy_in) September 14, 2021

Dominos, too, wasn’t behind when it came to making the most of Met Gala apparel. Sharing a scenario that happens in most of the houses with multiple siblings, it shared a picture of Kim Kardashian covered from head to toe in black.

Take a look:

Next came Zomato. It shared a comparison between a chequebook and a bowl of mouth freshener with ASAP Rocky and Rihanna’s outfit, and to be honest, it couldn’t be more similar. Sharing the picture, Zomato wrote, “Every masterpiece has its own copy.”

Have a look:

every masterpiece has its own copy pic.twitter.com/45cNXmbWtL— zomato (@zomato) September 14, 2021

Another post with Kim’s look was shared by the delivery service, Dunzo, and honestly, aced at advertising their USP with it.

Here it is:

Here’s one based on the ASAP Rocky’s dress cum blanket cum breakfast.

ok but why does asap rocky look like captain crunch 😭 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/sRHLHYag6w— welcome to clown town (@dykedotorg) September 14, 2021

These were some cherry-picked memes that caught out attention. If this article was not enough for your daily dose of memes, you would be glad to know that Met Gala has appointed an official meme page named SaintHoax that exclusively makes memes for Met Gala, and it is verified!

Go have a ball, and thanks us later.

