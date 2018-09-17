Memes, Drawings and Dressed Up Pets: This is How Twitterati Celebrated the Batman Day
Everyone cannot be Batman, but everyone wants to celebrate Batman Day.
(Image: Twitter)
This year marked the 79th anniversary of Batman, who was co-created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger. And his fans were, naturally, more than enthusiastic to celebrate the day of the Dark Knight, with many sharing memes, snippets from the cartoon series, fan art or simply dressing up their pets as Batman.
Happy Batman Day!— IGN (@IGN) September 16, 2018
Which Batman movie or TV show is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/KO2TQ38pSo
"I am vengeance, I am the night, I am waiting for you to feed me..."#BatmanDay pic.twitter.com/cZPfkTzLvx— Cat Cosplay (@Cat_Cosplay) September 16, 2018
Well, we all knew this tweet was coming.— Susan Eisenberg (@susaneisenberg1) September 15, 2018
Happy Batman Day, Bruce!❤️#BatmanDay #Batman #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/OK2aS30K75
In honour of #BatmanDay here’s one of my very first animated Batman / Norman Reedus pieces.— Harley (@harleyjhoughton) September 16, 2018
I haven’t made any digital art for a while, but thinking it’s time I resume paying regular tribute to these guys.
My two great loves ❤️#watchthisspace pic.twitter.com/cAy3rmFkXv
Happy #BatmanDay !!! pic.twitter.com/fAhPF4GjSN— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) September 15, 2018
#BatmanDay pic.twitter.com/DfVtFev1oG— Gladstone (@TreasuryMog) September 15, 2018
My arch enemy #BatmanDay pic.twitter.com/V0eEliEtYD— Steven John Hampson (@StevenJohnHamp1) September 15, 2018
Holy #BatmanDay ! pic.twitter.com/CvVoQ5ejyF— Regina Spacola (@gigirules7) September 15, 2018
Probably my favorite Batman commission. This one was fun. #BatmanDay pic.twitter.com/BNFX5cJY2H— Pete Woods (@thatpetewoods) September 16, 2018
My very first time drawing Batman.— ⚡️Nicola Scott⚡️ (@NicolaScottArt) September 15, 2018
Secret Six issue 2. #BatmanDay pic.twitter.com/UIX1tQjvlV
A day late for #BatmanDay, don’t judge me... pic.twitter.com/xmT966xsm1— Staz Johnson (@StazJohnson) September 16, 2018
“Hey, look, is that Dad?”— The Simpsons (@Simpsons_tweets) September 15, 2018
“Either that, or Batman’s really let himself go.” #BatmanDay pic.twitter.com/wlxzgIngdC
#Batman. A bit of quick and dirty #BatmanDay #fun before #work. pic.twitter.com/lTrj2LJGHg— Tristan Jones (@tyrannojones) September 16, 2018
A little sketching fun from yesterday #Batmanday pic.twitter.com/GAFoMzn8RN— Doaly (@Doaly) September 16, 2018
Happy #BatmanDay pic.twitter.com/rfOB0a3YFJ— Valerie Perez (@Valerie_Perez) September 15, 2018
So THIS DUDE just pulls up outta nowhere and says "Don't worry citizens, I'm here"— El Oshcuro (@DaveOshry) September 16, 2018
The bike then proceeds to play the 1960s Batman theme through its speakers and he zooms away.
Only in California, man.#BatmanDay pic.twitter.com/QMzRWslveB
Happy #BatmanDay! pic.twitter.com/M7hVlABzKK— Eliza Taylor Daily (@dailyejt) September 15, 2018
"Sometimes it's only madness that makes us what we are." #Batman #BatmanDay2018 #BatmanDay #TheDarkKnight #DarkKnight #DCComics #DC #comics #comicbook #comicbooks #comicart #art #artwork #sketch #sketchbook #sketching #drawing #mixedmedia #mixedmediaart #artistsontwitter pic.twitter.com/TMxWECmKfB— John Bon (@JBon20) September 16, 2018
Apparently it’s Batman Day so here’s this old Batman pic.twitter.com/iRRVEx4lMq— lee gatlin (@neilaglet) September 16, 2018
It's Batman Day or something. *shrug* I don't draw Batman often, but when I do, he's punching somebody. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/5SKRjqkejt— Steve Ogden (@SteveOgdenArt) September 16, 2018
Hey #BatmanDay right ?acrylic stuff on paper ! pic.twitter.com/aMWCZALHkp— Grizzzz (@_Guizzz_) September 16, 2018
