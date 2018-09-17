GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Memes, Drawings and Dressed Up Pets: This is How Twitterati Celebrated the Batman Day

Everyone cannot be Batman, but everyone wants to celebrate Batman Day.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2018, 9:41 AM IST
Detective Comics #27 released in May 1939 marked the very first appearance of caped crusader Batman. In honour of the occasion, Batman Day was celebrated on 15 September this year.

This year marked the 79th anniversary of Batman, who was co-created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger. And his fans were, naturally, more than enthusiastic to celebrate the day of the Dark Knight, with many sharing memes, snippets from the cartoon series, fan art or simply dressing up their pets as Batman.






























































