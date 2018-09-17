Memes, Drawings and Dressed Up Pets: This is How Twitterati Celebrated the Batman Day

Happy Batman Day!



Which Batman movie or TV show is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/KO2TQ38pSo — IGN (@IGN) September 16, 2018

"I am vengeance, I am the night, I am waiting for you to feed me..."#BatmanDay pic.twitter.com/cZPfkTzLvx — Cat Cosplay (@Cat_Cosplay) September 16, 2018

In honour of #BatmanDay here’s one of my very first animated Batman / Norman Reedus pieces.

I haven’t made any digital art for a while, but thinking it’s time I resume paying regular tribute to these guys.

My two great loves ❤️#watchthisspace pic.twitter.com/cAy3rmFkXv — Harley (@harleyjhoughton) September 16, 2018

Probably my favorite Batman commission. This one was fun. #BatmanDay pic.twitter.com/BNFX5cJY2H — Pete Woods (@thatpetewoods) September 16, 2018

My very first time drawing Batman.

Secret Six issue 2. #BatmanDay pic.twitter.com/UIX1tQjvlV — ⚡️Nicola Scott⚡️ (@NicolaScottArt) September 15, 2018

“Hey, look, is that Dad?”

“Either that, or Batman’s really let himself go.” #BatmanDay pic.twitter.com/wlxzgIngdC — The Simpsons (@Simpsons_tweets) September 15, 2018

So THIS DUDE just pulls up outta nowhere and says "Don't worry citizens, I'm here"



The bike then proceeds to play the 1960s Batman theme through its speakers and he zooms away.



Only in California, man.#BatmanDay pic.twitter.com/QMzRWslveB — El Oshcuro (@DaveOshry) September 16, 2018

Apparently it’s Batman Day so here’s this old Batman pic.twitter.com/iRRVEx4lMq — lee gatlin (@neilaglet) September 16, 2018

It's Batman Day or something. *shrug* I don't draw Batman often, but when I do, he's punching somebody. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/5SKRjqkejt — Steve Ogden (@SteveOgdenArt) September 16, 2018

Detective Comics #27 released in May 1939 marked the very first appearance of caped crusader Batman. In honour of the occasion, Batman Day was celebrated on 15 September this year.This year marked the 79th anniversary of Batman, who was co-created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger. And his fans were, naturally, more than enthusiastic to celebrate the day of the Dark Knight, with many sharing memes, snippets from the cartoon series, fan art or simply dressing up their pets as Batman.