Memes Rain on Twitter After Virat Kohli's Photo Inspecting Guwahati Pitch Goes Viral

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli often makes headlines for his performances on the field and perfect fitness regime. However, this time, the star cricketer became the source of memes on the internet!

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to post a picture of Kohli inspecting the pitch at Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati.

The first T20 international in the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka was scheduled to be held in Guwahati on Sunday. The match was called off after rain played spoilsport.

Next inspection at 9.30 PM IST.*fingers crossed* pic.twitter.com/pT5wf61yiV — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2020

Soon after the picture went online, netizens turned the photo into hilarious memes.

One meme had a rangoli in front of Kohli’s extended hand and the meme said, “Girls during Diwali”

Another memester compared the rangoli picture to what HRs do in office!

When it was your bday and Bcci didn't give you leave to celebrate. You nibba: #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/MXX8f1ja8L — Marwadi (@gaitonde07) January 5, 2020

3 idiots cut scene Raju also had a brother. pic.twitter.com/KhgoFC9afa — Sudipto (@tastemythunder) January 6, 2020

Let's grow some crops till Guwahati gets another international match. #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/KwiZBOHtj3 — Mrutyunjay Mohanty (@MartianTapu) January 5, 2020

