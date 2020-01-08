Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Memes Rain on Twitter After Virat Kohli's Photo Inspecting Guwahati Pitch Goes Viral

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to post a picture of Kohli inspecting the pitch at Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 8, 2020, 12:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Memes Rain on Twitter After Virat Kohli's Photo Inspecting Guwahati Pitch Goes Viral
Image tweeted by BCCI. Edit by @ooobhaishab.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli often makes headlines for his performances on the field and perfect fitness regime. However, this time, the star cricketer became the source of memes on the internet!

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to post a picture of Kohli inspecting the pitch at Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati.

The first T20 international in the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka was scheduled to be held in Guwahati on Sunday. The match was called off after rain played spoilsport.

Soon after the picture went online, netizens turned the photo into hilarious memes.

One meme had a rangoli in front of Kohli’s extended hand and the meme said, “Girls during Diwali”

Another memester compared the rangoli picture to what HRs do in office!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram