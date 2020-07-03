Memes Rock Twitter as Another Earthquake Jolts Delhi

Strong tremors were once again felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region on Friday evening after an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck 63 km southwest of Gurugram in Haryana. The quake occurred at a depth of 35 km.

However, no casualty or property damage has been reported yet.

Lately, there has been a series of low-intensity earthquakes that have been hitting northern parts of India including Delhi-NCR. And it seems Delhi people have now grown used to these regular tremors.

Several users took to social media to tweet about the earthquake, sharing memes and jokes, and discuss how earthquakes have been a regular visitor to their homes almost every weekend now!

Delhiites' Weekends ~



BEFORE AFTER

MARCH 2020 MARCH 2020 #earthquake pic.twitter.com/DMMfP7jvjY — Gauri (@gauri_budhiraja) July 3, 2020

#earthquake

After surviving 17 earthquake in 3 months



Le Delhites pic.twitter.com/aJO3HdoAYz — RishaBhardwaj RB (@Rishabhax0723) July 3, 2020

#earthquake shake Delhi in every week or weekend..

Meanwhile delhite:- pic.twitter.com/05f8bafNjf — Ankur (@ankur1029) July 3, 2020

Since April the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) has recorded over 10 earthquakes, all below magnitude 5 on the Richter scale. In the middle of lockdown and Covid-19 pandemic, the likelihood of a big temblor hitting the national capital has got people in Delhi-NCR worrying. Scientists, however, said that these smaller earthquakes are not likely to be a precursor to a bigger quake.