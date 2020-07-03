BUZZ

Memes Rock Twitter as Another Earthquake Jolts Delhi

And it seems Delhi people have now grown to these regular tremors visiting them almost every weekend.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 3, 2020, 9:11 PM IST
Strong tremors were once again felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region on Friday evening after an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck 63 km southwest of Gurugram in Haryana. The quake occurred at a depth of 35 km.

However, no casualty or property damage has been reported yet.

Lately, there has been a series of low-intensity earthquakes that have been hitting northern parts of India including Delhi-NCR. And it seems Delhi people have now grown used to these regular tremors.

Several users took to social media to tweet about the earthquake, sharing memes and jokes, and discuss how earthquakes have been a regular visitor to their homes almost every weekend now!

Since April the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) has recorded over 10 earthquakes, all below magnitude 5 on the Richter scale. In the middle of lockdown and Covid-19 pandemic, the likelihood of a big temblor hitting the national capital has got people in Delhi-NCR worrying. Scientists, however, said that these smaller earthquakes are not likely to be a precursor to a bigger quake.

