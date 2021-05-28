Memories of Birthday Party Snacks from Childhood are Making 90s Kids Emotional on Twitter

Every 90s kid would remember the birthday parties in their school days. Those were the days when kids used to dress up in their favourite attire and go to parties to binge eat unhealthy snacks which were not allowed back at home. A Twitter user posted a typical platter full of those snacks and asked if others were having some flashbacks. That was enough for other desi Twitterati to go on a long thread of nostalgia.

The platter posted by user ipurpleBTSis7 consisted of a samosa, some potato chips, a slice of Black Forest cake and a Nestle Munch.

Several users replied to the tweet and recalled their memories associated with it. A user told how he/she hated it when the frosting from the cake got stuck to the samosa or the chips.

I USED TO HATE WHEN CREAM USED TO STICK ON MY SAMOSA OR CHIPS — ishi⁷ (@yaegerkoo) May 27, 2021

Another user questioned the authenticity of the photo and said, “Excuse me why isn’t your chips soggy from touching the cream and the samosa half sweet from being smothered by the cake?? This is an inaccurate representation of our painful childhood culture."

Excuse me why isnt your chips soggy from touching the cream and the samosa half sweet from being smothered by the cake?? This is inaccurate representation of our painful childhood culture pic.twitter.com/9Fl9vcEySj— ☆~~☆ (@Jamaiswoomebish) May 27, 2021

please when they used to give us kids another samosa because there were more left pic.twitter.com/ICE6houkkM— angel⁷ || ia (@seok_my_dicc) May 27, 2021

Not me fighting for the piece with the face of the cartoon or with edible decorations on it pic.twitter.com/LiHiv6k9Td— ᗰY ᑭᖇEᑕIOᑌᔕ ᒍIᑎᴮᴱ⟭⟬¹³⁶⁵²⁴⁴⟬⟭ (@bangtanis_life) May 27, 2021

Me… searching for a plate with a bigger cake piece✋ pic.twitter.com/O45j9RToHW— Rrrrrrap Monster⁷ (@Jeonsthicass) May 27, 2021

You this is so clean wtf, everytime I get smth like this everythings a disgusting mess of sour, crispy, creamy, and bhujia all that soaked in gulabjamun juice— sᴘʀᴇᴀᴅ ʏᴏᴜʀsᴇʟғ: ¹³ (@7_is_fate) May 27, 2021

From the meme fest, it can be concluded that almost everyone misses those golden days.

