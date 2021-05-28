buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneYaas#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»Memories of Birthday Party Snacks from Childhood are Making 90s Kids Emotional on Twitter
1-MIN READ

Memories of Birthday Party Snacks from Childhood are Making 90s Kids Emotional on Twitter

Image Credits: Twitter/@ipurpleBTSis7

Image Credits: Twitter/@ipurpleBTSis7

A Twitter posted a photo of a plate of a samosa, some potato chips, a slice of Black Forest cake and a Nestle Munch.

Every 90s kid would remember the birthday parties in their school days. Those were the days when kids used to dress up in their favourite attire and go to parties to binge eat unhealthy snacks which were not allowed back at home. A Twitter user posted a typical platter full of those snacks and asked if others were having some flashbacks. That was enough for other desi Twitterati to go on a long thread of nostalgia.

The platter posted by user ipurpleBTSis7 consisted of a samosa, some potato chips, a slice of Black Forest cake and a Nestle Munch.

Several users replied to the tweet and recalled their memories associated with it. A user told how he/she hated it when the frosting from the cake got stuck to the samosa or the chips.

RELATED STORIES

Another user questioned the authenticity of the photo and said, “Excuse me why isn’t your chips soggy from touching the cream and the samosa half sweet from being smothered by the cake?? This is an inaccurate representation of our painful childhood culture."

From the meme fest, it can be concluded that almost everyone misses those golden days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 28, 2021, 20:29 IST