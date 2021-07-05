Men Carrying Uprooted Tree for Manual Transplantation in Jharkhand Wins Praises Online

Losing trees to development projects is one of the issues people keep raising again and again on social media. With increasing awareness about the need of protecting the environment, efforts in this direction are often appreciated. In that series, a photo from Jharkhand of six young men carrying a tree for transplantation is widely shared and appreciated on Twitter. Sharing the photo, Sanjay Kumar, Deputy Collector from Jharkhand, wrote in the caption, “A picture says more than 1000 words.” In the photo, six green warriors can be seen carrying a huge tree on their shoulders. The tree is tied with bamboo which is distributing the tree’s weight across its length and is being carried by six people. The uprooted tree appears to be going for transplantation as its leaves, branches and roots are intact.

Appreciating the efforts of the youth in the photo, social media users echoed in hope that the young generation is sensitive to the environment and its protection. A Twitter user wrote, “Youth are pillars for tomorrow’s balanced ecosystem.”

Highlighting the native people’s care towards the environment in Jharkhand, a user wrote that the indigenous technique of carrying such a large tree without a machine made it evident that the picture was from Jharkhand. Calling the work inspirational, another user wrote that the people in the photo were true environment warriors and deserved a big salute. A Twitter user found it funny and quipped that it was “the ride of its(the tree’s) life.” Quoting a famous saying, another user wrote, “Where there is a will, there is a way.”

A netizen questioned why this could not happen in Noida as many fully grown trees in the area were being chopped off.

Tree transplantation has been the talk in the national capital for some time after the Delhi government approved a tree plantation policy in October last year. The government has plans to set up a Tree Transplantation Cell that will oversee the transplantation and relocation of the trees in the national capital.

