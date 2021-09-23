CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#NarendraModi#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » Buzz » Men Caught Smuggling KFC Chicken and Car Trunk Full of Cash in Auckland
1-MIN READ

Men Caught Smuggling KFC Chicken and Car Trunk Full of Cash in Auckland

Police apprehended the suspicious vehicle travelling on the back roads. ( Representative Image, Credits: Shutterstock)

Police apprehended the suspicious vehicle travelling on the back roads. ( Representative Image, Credits: Shutterstock)

Auckland is currently under the most stringent lockdown restrictions – Level 4 – where all businesses, except the essentials, are shut.

Adding another item to the list of bizarre incidents that the pandemic, directly or indirectly, induced is the one from Auckland where two men were caught with a huge amount of cash and an equally huge amount of fried chicken from KFC. Auckland is currently under the most stringent lockdown restrictions – Level 4 – where all businesses, except the essentials, are shut. In such an environment, the two men, aged 30 and 23, were trying to enter Auckland borders, covering a 120-odd-kilometer journey from Hamilton. Police apprehended the suspicious vehicle travelling on the back roads. At first, the car tried to make a U-turn and avoid the law enforcement but eventually got pulled over. On inspection, the police found that the men were carrying NZ$100,000, which is roughly equal to Rs 52 lakhs.

In addition, when the officials opened the car boot, they were surprised to see what looked like a gigantic KFC order, or as the report mentioned, it was a “car boot-full of KFC.” The order had multiple buckets of chicken, cups of coleslaw, several packages of fries, burgers, and sauces.

“Officers noticed a suspicious-looking vehicle travelling on a gravel road, and upon seeing the police car, they sped off trying to evade the police. The vehicle eventually pulled over, and police located the cash, empty ounce bags, and a large amount of takeaways. Both the men were summoned to court for breaching public health rules, and other charges will also be added,” the officials said in a press release.

It is yet not clear if the men were intending to sell the KFC orders or were planning to use the huge order as a distraction for other malicious elements.

RELATED STORIES

According to a BBC report, fines for violating the COVID-19 norms or lockdown restrictions can go up to NZ$4,000 or Rs.21,000.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 23, 2021, 12:54 IST