Men Have More Carbon Footprint Than Women Because They Eat More Meat: Study

Do men pollute more than women? That’s what’s suggested by a recent study carried out in England which found that men emit about 41% more CO2 than women. The reason? Men’s pronounced appetite for meat. It’s known that meat production has disastrous consequences on the environment. Livestock farming accounts for about 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions, making it one of the largest sources of pollution in the world. These emissions are related to both the feeding of livestock (which generates CO2), as well as to the methane produced through their digestion and released into the environment.

Therefore, eating animal products pollutes. Especially when it comes to red meat (whose production generates about five times more emissions than poultry farming). And if we look at the profile of the consumers, men are more inclined to eat red meat than women.

That’s the conclusion of a recent study published in the journal PLOS One, which reviewed the diet-related emissions of 212 British adults, analyzing more than 3,200 specific foods and drinks over three separate 24-hour periods.

According to the study, animal products were responsible for nearly half of the greenhouse gas emissions of the average diet: 31% for meat, 14% for dairy products, 15% for beverages and 8% for cakes, cookies and confectionery, as reported by The Guardian.

Non-vegetarian diets generate 59% more emissions than vegetarian diets. Men’s diets generate 41% more emissions than women’s diets, largely because they eat more meat, the research points out.

This is not the first time that differences between men’s and women’s behavior have been pointed out in terms of pollution. Last July, a study conducted by the Swedish research firm Ecoloop estimated that when they spend the same amount of money, men are responsible for 16% more greenhouse gas emissions than women. This “gender gap" is at least partly linked to the higher meat consumption of men (just like the cliché).

On a worldwide level, women and girls “bear the brunt of the climate crisis," the United Nations outlined during the COP26 which took place in Glasgow in early November.

