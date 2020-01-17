Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Men Performing Bhangra in Snow-clad Solang Valley is the Energy We Need in 2020

A group of 10 can be seen acing the moves to the track of Simran Kaur Dhadli's 'Sahiba'. The dancers are part of team Khalsa and belong to Amritsar’s Khalsa College.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 17, 2020, 11:53 AM IST
Men Performing Bhangra in Snow-clad Solang Valley is the Energy We Need in 2020
Screenshot from video uploaded by Khalsa College Amritsar / Facebook.

Hill stations across the country were blessed with chilling weather and heavy snowfall this year. A group of college lads expressed their glee by dancing in the snow to the tunes of Punjabi beats.

A video of a group of young men performing Bhangra while it snows in the Solang valley of Himachal Pradesh has been going viral.

The clip was shared by a page called ‘Khalsa college Amritsar “Bhangra and Jhumar”’ on Facebook. Later, it was widely shared across various social media platforms.

A group of 10 can be seen acing the moves to the track of Simran Kaur Dhadli's Sahiba. The dancers are part of team Khalsa and belong to Amritsar’s Khalsa College.

What has grabbed the attention of netizens is their prowess of staying in sync and maintaining their balance as it continuously snows in the valley.

Over 2.9K people have reacted to the video till now and 3.2K Facebook users have shared the clip.

People have showered the young men with love with one Facebook user quoting their performance as “ultimate”, while another user called it “amazing”.

Another wrote that both the performance and location were nice enough to work up magic together.

Several social media users took major squad goals from the Khalsa team and tagged their group to try luck in a similar feat.

Many mountain lovers said they are planning to visit the valley next.



