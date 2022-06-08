Men Who Attended Their Ex-Girlfriend's Wedding Share 'Awkward' Experiences on Reddit

Attending weddings is always fun but is it equally fun when you are attending your ex’s wedding? A Reddit trend that is now going viral sheds light on the same. “Folks who attended their ex-gf’s wedding. How was it?” asked a Reddit user as a part of the trend. Narrating the entire incident, the Reddit user wrote that his ex-girlfriend is getting married soon and he has been invited. However, he is very confused if he should attend the wedding or not.

“Wonder if I should go?” he asked. The boy’s ex-girlfriend cheated on him with the guy she’s getting married to. “But her mother, who was close to me invited me. I couldn’t refuse then, but I don’t I have the courage to go see her getting married in front of me. Anyone who have any experience with this situation? Advice?” read the post.

Since uploaded, the post has gone viral with the most bizarre responses. While few think he should go and enjoy the lovely wedding food, some people are completely against it. “Go for it OP. Regardless there’s a good chance she’ll cheat on her future husband as well. Free food and got rid of someone toxic. Win win OP,” wrote a person in the comment section. “I hadn’t talked to my ex for a whole year and one day out of the blue she called and invited me to her wedding. I didn’t go as I had an entrance exam for MBA very next morning. But I was unable to sleep the whole night and I had feeling that I will screw up in the exam. But next morning I convinced myself that this chapter is closed for good. I took out the SIM card so that she could never contact me again. I had never felt that relieved about that relationship. I went and took the exam and surprisingly did well,” commented another person.

Reddit has become a space where people keep sharing such things and expect advices. Earlier, a Reddit user shared struggles of being a ‘married working’ Indian woman. As the pandemic completely shifted the work dynamic, working from home has made it even more difficult to focus on work when one has to cook and clean, cater to everyone’s needs while taking office calls and trying to achieve the KRAs. “There is nothing wrong with my life. Everything is fine, I just want to share my story. I have been feeling very anxious since 2-3 months now,” the woman wrote.

