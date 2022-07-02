Men Who Wear Big Branded Clothes Less Reliable and Trustworthy, Says Study

A US study suggests that men who wear big brand logos on their shirts carry negative connotations and are seen as less trustworthy and unreliable. The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan, mentioned that males who own clothes with big brand logos on them are “rated higher on mating effort, and lower on parental investments.”

The study, published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, elaborated that such men tend to show less interest in having long-term and romantically committed relationships and instead are interested in brief sexual affairs.

The lead for the study, Dr Daniel Kruger, said, “Rather than being a reliable and honest signal of future parental investment, displays of luxury goods may sometimes represent investment in mate attraction, which is at the expense of future investment in offspring,” as reported by Daily Mail.

The boastful character that is intrinsically associated with such displays of wealth, according to the study, proliferates the aspect of social competitiveness and mate attraction. On the contrary, smaller and subtler logos “enhance perception of trustworthiness and reliability.”

To derive conclusions from the research, a total of 376 students were considered for the study. These students were shown a polo shirt with a Ralph Lauren Polo logo, varying in sizes, printed on the left-hand side of the face of the t-shirt. A list of factors was presented to the subjects and they were asked to rate the man owning these T-shirts, from 1-100, under various factors.

Based on their ratings, Dr Kruger found that men with T-shirts featuring large logos were perceived to be less interested in becoming a parent and more in mating. In addition, such men showed signs of competition for social dominance.

Another version of the study displayed that those men would prefer large logoed t-shirt if they were attending a casual setting, say a party with potential mating partners, and small logoed t-shirt if attending a more formal event.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.