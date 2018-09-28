Men's Rights Activists Unhappy With SC's Adultery Verdict, Say Constitution is Biased Toward Women

In yet another historic verdict, the Supreme Court of India on Thursday quashed Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code, which means adultery is not a criminal offense in India anymore.So far, a charge of adultery could attract a penalty of 5 years. However, the law made adultery an offense ONLY with respect to a man who has a relationship with somebody's wife. The wife is considered neither adulterous nor an abettor in law, while the man faces a jail term of up to five years.With the latest SC verdict, Section 497 has been struck down with the judges citing the regressive law as gender discriminatory.The verdict was met with unanimous applause from both men and women, especially the former who hailed it as a victory for men's rights across India.However, not all were happy with the verdict. Speaking to News18, men's rights activist Rajesh Vakharia claimed verdict was discriminatory against men and would diminish the few rights that men had in the country. Vakharia, who is the convenor of Daaman, an NGO that works for men's rights, felt that the instead of decriminalising adultery, the SC should have made it gender neutral."Our Constitution is totally biased toward women. We asked for criminalising the law for women as earlier it only criminalised men. But instead, the court scrapped the entire law. Now, men who get cuckolded and humiliated by their wives can do nothing about it," an agitated Vakharia said.Anupam Dubey, another men's rights activist, said that the verdict further weakened the constitution of marriage and the position of men in a marriage."Women have Section 498a of the IPC with which they can get their husbands prosecuted for sleeping with another woman in the name of cruelty," he said.Section 498a makes cruelty by a husband or a relative upon his wife illegal and punishable. Dubey added that women had other laws to protect them as well such as anti-dowry laws that many often misused against husbands.However, women's rights activist and secretary of All India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA) Kavita Krishnan rubbished the claims, saying there was no proof that Section 498a had ever been misused by a woman to prosecute her husband, only for having an affair."498a certainly does not allow for a man to be jailed for having an affair. I challenge those who say that it does to show me a single case of a man was jailed for having an affair. Cruelty may include cheating but it can only constitute as cruelty when clubbed with other actions such as abandoning the wife, refusing to provide financial sustenance or harassing her in other ways," Krishnan said.Lawyer Rebecca John said that it was neither a win for men's rights or women's rights but rather a victory for gender equality."Section 479 had in its heart the most misogynistic and patriarchal tenet - the fact that women were the property of men, of their husbands. The fact that only men were convicted of the crime meant that they were paying for messing with another man's property - in this case his wife. Her consent did not matter at all," Jones said.She added that scrapping of the law was one of the first times when the Supreme Court of India acknowledged a woman's sexual desires and needs as independent from that of her husband's."Section 497 basically allowed a man to prosecute his wife's lover. If anything, the verdict is a step toward equality and toward acceptance of the woman as an equal in marriage and in the bedroom," Jones said.This is reflected in the SC judgement which said that the former law was denigrating of women and treated them as 'chattel'.The court also noted that 'sanctity of marriage' (the reason used by the Centre to previously defend the law) is broken in various situations, including the one where a married man has sexual intercourse with an unmarried woman, but the legislature has criminalised only one instance.It emphasised that each partner to a marriage is equally responsible to keep the sanctity of marriage intact.Writer and columnist Mitali Saran felt this was a progressive step and would pave the way in for conversations regarding other issues that affect women such as marital rape, which so far remains unrecognized as either a criminal or civil offence, or even as a ground for rape in India."The snippet in Justice Chandrachud's judgment where he says that sexual autonomy is a good thing and that being married does not forfeit the right to say no to sex, seems like excellent ground for building the case that marital rape is as much an offence as any rape," Saran said.