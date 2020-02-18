Twitter Left Fuming After Priest Says Menstruating Women Who Cook are Reborn as Bitches

As outrage continues over the college in Bhuj forcing its female students to strip to check if they were menstruating, a video of a preacher belonging to the sect in charge of the institute has gone viral which shows where the misogyny and superstition running within the veins of the college stem from.

A few days ago, around sixty female students of a college in Bhuj, Gujarat were asked to remove their undergarments so that the authorities could check if the girls were menstruating. After an FIR was launched, the Principal of the college, the peon and the hostel rector were suspended.

On Tuesday, an old video of Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji from Swaminarayan Bhuj Mandir was widely circulated on social media where he can be heard saying that menstruating women who cook would be born as bitches.

"A menstruating woman who cooks food for her husband will certainly be reborn as 'kutri' (bitch)" - these are his exact words.

He also said that people who eat food cooked by menstruating women would be born as oxen. The preacher also justified his stance saying these rules had been written in the shastras, and thus couldn't be broken. A local newspaper reports that having said that, he urges men to learn to cook before marriage. No, we aren't even kidding.

Twitterati couldn't believe their eyes either:

Yeh lo! Inki suno. It's not like there's any dearth of comedy in our lives. https://t.co/R8kFIFqTrN — Vikram Singh (@cynicalVS) February 18, 2020

They should give us a free cook to help us in those days ya. Maggi banane ke liye bhi kutri banna padega. Who tho? #womenwoeshttps://t.co/xuJgMMDr5U — Shivani Bazaz (@shivanibazaz) February 18, 2020

Who will tell him he spent the first 9 months of his life in a sac filled with menstrual blood? https://t.co/S0jUp3xAGH — Ray Stings (@Purba_Ray) February 18, 2020

Ashamed to call myself a Hindu!https://t.co/X7oqA6n4Py — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) February 18, 2020

If menstruating women who cook will be reborn as bitches ..all I have to say is I would rather be born a bitch than an ass ;) — epifunny (@nandinisushil) February 18, 2020