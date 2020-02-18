English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Twitter Left Fuming After Priest Says Menstruating Women Who Cook are Reborn as Bitches

Photo of Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji: Twitter

An old video of Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji, who belongs to Swaminarayan Bhuj Mandir, was widely circulated on social media where he can be heard saying that menstruating women who cook would be born as bitches.

Jashodhara Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 18, 2020, 5:20 PM IST
As outrage continues over the college in Bhuj forcing its female students to strip to check if they were menstruating, a video of a preacher belonging to the sect in charge of the institute has gone viral which shows where the misogyny and superstition running within the veins of the college stem from.

A few days ago, around sixty female students of a college in Bhuj, Gujarat were asked to remove their undergarments so that the authorities could check if the girls were menstruating. After an FIR was launched, the Principal of the college, the peon and the hostel rector were suspended.

On Tuesday, an old video of Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji from Swaminarayan Bhuj Mandir was widely circulated on social media where he can be heard saying that menstruating women who cook would be born as bitches.

"A menstruating woman who cooks food for her husband will certainly be reborn as 'kutri' (bitch)" - these are his exact words.

He also said that people who eat food cooked by menstruating women would be born as oxen. The preacher also justified his stance saying these rules had been written in the shastras, and thus couldn't be broken. A local newspaper reports that having said that, he urges men to learn to cook before marriage. No, we aren't even kidding.

Twitterati couldn't believe their eyes either:

