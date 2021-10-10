Mental Health Resources: Having Dark Thoughts? Help is a Call or Text Away

If you or someone you know is feeling depressed and having thoughts of self-harm, please know that help is available just one call or text away. And no matter how strong a reason you may have for not believing that things can improve, talking to someone will make a difference, we promise. There are a number of trained people who you can talk to and rest assured, they will help you feel better.

Here is a list of places you should immediately contact if you are having dark thoughts. And if you don’t feel like calling, it does not hurt to drop a text.

Aasra 24/7 Phone helpline: 91-9820466726

No matter if it’s 3 in the morning and the world is sleeping. If you are having suicidal thoughts, someone at Aasra is awake, so that someone in distress could call them and they could help. So, if you are having suicidal thoughts please call them and let them be a part of your pain. Rest assured to receive non-judgmental and non-critical listening. You can access more helpful resources at http://www.aasra.info/.

I M Alive Chat Help

By going to imalive.org and pressing the blue ‘Chat Now’ button, you can talk to a trained professional in just one click. If you have doubts, rest assured that all of the volunteers of the organisation are trained and certified in crisis intervention. So, no matter how serious it is, you can always drop them a text. Please try to use your PC to chat as using the website on the phone may close the chat connections abruptly.

Aasra Email Helpline

Aasra also offers support by email in case you do not feel like speaking. Type out how you are feeling and someone on the other end will read, understand you and help. To connect with them, write to aasrahelpline@yahoo.com.

iCALL Helpline

iCALL is an initiative by the School of Human Ecology, Tata Institute of Social Sciences. At iCALL, you can access free and professional counselling through chat, phone and email. iCALL’s phone helpline is 9152987821. The email address for the iCALL helpline is icall@tiss.edu. You can learn more about iCALL at https://icallhelpline.org/.

Depression Chat Rooms

If you are depressed and finding it hard to open up, you may gather courage by seeing other people being vulnerable and sharing their stories while others listen to them without judgement and offer moral support. To access it, go to https://www.depression-chat-rooms.org/.

If you just google, you will find that so many people are trying so hard to help you save your life. We hope it brings tears in your eyes out of love, if not a wide smile.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.