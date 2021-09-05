Mental Health to Teaching Values: When Teachers Went the Extra Mile During Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic posed an unprecedented challenge in front of the world. Apart from the severe health effect that the virus had, the lockdowns that followed changed the way we lived our life. Daily routine jobs had to adapt to the ‘working from home’ model and even the teaching process shifted online. This change was difficult for both the students and teachers and their path was filled with hurdles of practicality. However, we also came across heartwarming moments where teachers went out of their way to help their students. As we celebrate Teacher’s Day 2021, here’s a look at some of the most heartwarming viral student-teacher moments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kindergarten Teacher’s viral video

While adapting to the online module has not been easy for anyone, things were especially difficult for younger students. So, to evoke interest from her students, 24-year-old kindergarten teacher Mackenzie adapted more interactive methods in her teachings during the pandemic. The video of Mackenzie created a storm on the internet and people appreciated her teaching style in these videos.

Students’ ‘Thank You Note’ for Professor

As much as it was difficult for students to adapt to online classes, teachers too found it difficult to communicate in the new set-up. However, they struggled and managed their way out to save students from loss of time and knowledge. Recognizing the efforts put by their teacher a class decided to appreciate their professor with a thank you note during their online class. This gesture not only moved the professor but also others who saw this heartwarming moment in a vital TikTok video shared by one of the students.

US teacher using TikTok to help students understand mental health

While the COVID-19 pandemic had many negative effects but it also taught us some important life lessons. One of which was taking care of our mental well-being. However, understanding the concept of mental wellbeing is very difficult for children as they might not be able to comprehend their feeling rightly. So, when a Nebraska teacher Josh Monroe used his TikTok videos to help students understand their mental well-being, the internet showered heaps of praises on him. Monroe used POV video to make his students open up on topic likes depression, discomfort and series issues like ADHD.

Atlanta teacher using positive affirmation to encourage students

Another moving video came from Atlanta USA where a teacher used his class to encourage students to positive affirmation among the students. As the schools opened after over a year of closure to the pandemic, Neffiteria Acker held a mirror and asked her students to say positive affirmations for themselves. Acker’s act got a lot of praise online and people lauded her for the gesture.

‘Teacher Bae’ viral video

His viral online classes video earned Atlanta teacher Emmanuel Robinson the title of ‘Teacher Bae’ by the netizens. Overcoming the barrier of distance, Emmanuel used his online classes to teach in a way that the students don’t feel that he is not in the same room.

He used interactive methodology to connect to the students and banter with the students made the learning experience more interesting for the students as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here