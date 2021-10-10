Mental Health Week 2021: Some Signs of Depression You Can Look Out For

Depression is one of the prevalent mental health disorders in India. According to the Lancet Psychiatry Report, one in every seven Indians suffers from some mental health disorder. The Covid-19 pandemic has just added to the burden. Depression can affect anyone at any age. Feeling low or sad due to some personal loss, rejection or any other reason is natural. But if this feeling persists for a prolonged period of time and starts affecting a person’s life and relationships, then it might be time to seek professional help. While prolonged sadness and dejection are the most common symptoms of depression, there are other physical and emotional symptoms that one might look out for. In this article we will list out some symptoms of depression, so it might be easier for you or someone you know to seek help.

Appetite changes

While some people experience a loss of appetite, others may take to comfort food. Either case might lead to a sudden weight change, which can lower the self-esteem of a person, further aggravating the problem.

Fatigue

Feeling tired sometimes is a normal thing. But if a person has severe or persistent tiredness coupled with other symptoms, then it can be a sign of depression. According to studies, over 90% of people who suffer from depression experience fatigue.

Changes in sleeping habits

Another symptom of depression includes changes in sleeping habits. Lack of sleep or excessive sleeping, both can be symptoms of depression. Depression can be caused by lack of sleep too.

Changes in sex drive

Changes in sex drive can also be an indication for depression. “Change in sex drive is a key symptom that is looked at when deciding if someone fits the diagnosis for major depressive episodes,” says Dr Jennifer Payne, Director, Women’s Mood Disorders Center at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore.

Other symptoms include drug and alcohol consumption, tendency of pessimism, difficulty in concentration, having suicidal thoughts or attempt to suicide, lowered or no interest in pursuing hobbies. Besides emotional and mental consequences, depression can have physical symptoms too, like backache, chronic pain conditions, digestive problems and headache.

If you or someone you know experiences such symptoms, then professional help can be sought from these helplines, too:

KIRAN, Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry – 1800-599-0019

National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences- 080 – 4611 0007

