Mental Health Week: Celebrities Who Spoke About Battling Mental Illness

We have talked so much about the health infrastructure and industry in the past few months. During the COVID-19 times, many people came out to help those who are battling any kind of mental illness. But as positive as it may sound, talking about mental illness is still considered taboo even in a progressive country like India. It is commonly assumed that if you have all you need to have a good life, you are not “qualified" for depression or anxiety. In the same way, with millions of cameras focused on them, life appears to be perfect for any celebrity, doesn’t it? Not always, to be honest. As beautiful and joyful as Bollywood superstars’ lives appear to be in front of the camera, they are not always that serene in real life. Many Bollywood celebs have spoken out about their struggles with depression and anxiety.

Here’s a list of such celebrities who fought a battle with their mental illness and are fighting to break this social stigma by using their position to spread awareness.

Deepika Padukone

She has led her life to success after overcoming a lengthy period of depression. She opened up to her fans about her mental health and discussed her own experiences with it on a daily basis. In fact, she went so far as to build a mental health centre to assist people who are experiencing the same trauma she had. She stated that she no longer felt like living and that she does not want anybody else to go through the same thing.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma also has been through anxiety. She is a leading lady who isn’t afraid to talk about issues that need to be addressed but aren’t usually discussed at the forefront. She intends to make it her mission to educate more people about mental illness and to remove the stigma associated with it. According to the actor, normalising mental health and openly discussing it is the way to proceed.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, the King Khan of Bollywood too had to battle this dreadful mental health issue while suffering in excruciating torment from shoulder surgery in 2010.

Shaheen Bhatt

Shaheen Bhatt, the sister of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, too struggled with mental illness. She’s even published a book on her struggles. “If there were talks in school about mental health, if we had the terminology for it, I believe it would have been a clear route for individuals who are suffering, not to feel like they were left out,” Shaheen said.

Hrithik Roshan

The actor has suffered from at least two major episodes of depression. These phases also result in significant weight gain, which was well publicised at the time. Hrithik got treatment and is now a happier and cheerful guy. The actor makes it a point to share his knowledge. Hrithik wishes to eliminate the stigma associated with mental illness. That is another reason he is a member of the #EverydayHeroes mental health awareness initiative.

Karan Johar

The filmmaker has shared how he went through bouts of depression where he did not want to socialise or see anyone. He admitted that it wasn’t until later that he was able to realise he was suffering from clinical depression and needed medication.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.