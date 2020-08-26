'Mentally I'm Here': Twitter Thread is Reminding Us of All the Places We Were Missing in Lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has put the entire world under house arrest. Even though essential services and businesses are now trickling open, stepping out is still dangerous. Closeted at home, many have been wondering what the outside world looks like and imagining what it would be like to step out again.

Perhaps in an attempt to give a more physical shape to her fantasies, a Twitter user by the name of Pranjal Nirasha has shared a "Mentally I'm here..." Twitter thread in which she has posted photos of places that she could have been at, had it not been for the pandemic.

Seemingly a Delhi resident, Pranjal shared images of various locations across the capital - from tea stalls to heritage monuments - with heartening captions about the things she would be doing.

"Mentally Raju Da's tea stall still exists and I'm having chai with bun maska waiting for this person with me to ask me if I want mishti doi from Kamala Sweets and if they could kiss me after that," Pranjal wrote. In further posts, she took Twitter on a mental tour through various nooks and corners of the city that she missed the most.

mentally I'm at this stall outside Miranda House, getting myself a chhola kulcha role with extra gaajar ka achaar in it. bhaiyya ji is insisting I eat a plate instead but I'm in a hurry, my mother's calling me home so a roll would be better. pic.twitter.com/W4XUDXEpat — pranjal nirasha (@PranjalAsha) August 24, 2020

The post also reflected on how much one missed the simple joys of haggling with auto drivers and waiting for their food to arrive at a restaurant.

mentally I'm waiting to get a table here so I can have some sabudana khichdi with iced tea. meanwhile I'm going to explore the art gallery. pic.twitter.com/iSjM8GeSVr — pranjal nirasha (@PranjalAsha) August 24, 2020

mentally I'm at my 5th bhatura and my pyaaz is over but my petu has all the space in the world for some lassi. pic.twitter.com/ri3APzT9i1 — pranjal nirasha (@PranjalAsha) August 24, 2020

mentally I'm spotting couples unintentionally and feeling sad and lonely. but hey atleast I have khushnuma mausam and dilli ki sard hawa with me. pic.twitter.com/vZGD6WnazM — pranjal nirasha (@PranjalAsha) August 24, 2020

mentally I'm having 120 rupayye ke momos which come with ~ clear soup ~ pic.twitter.com/0xLUxBmhsq — pranjal nirasha (@PranjalAsha) August 24, 2020

mentally I'm inside Palika looking for 100 rupayye ke sunglasses while 10 men ask me "madam tattoo karaoge?" pic.twitter.com/mWCes0rh2o — pranjal nirasha (@PranjalAsha) August 24, 2020

mentally I'm still not over Regal shutting down. pic.twitter.com/hTPEkeB2d9 — pranjal nirasha (@PranjalAsha) August 24, 2020

mentally, I'm at charkha museum's roof, watching over dilli's shorrgull, traffic, people in love, people fighting on the road, all the classes - some too privileged to see anything, some too miserable to see anything. I'm watching over my city which has made me think, and love. pic.twitter.com/kPIilLzWu3 — pranjal nirasha (@PranjalAsha) August 24, 2020

mentally I'm at this platform at 19:11 with the entire sky in front of me and the announcement in the background. pic.twitter.com/9aafF81uyF — pranjal nirasha (@PranjalAsha) August 24, 2020

At a time when the entire world has come to a standstill, Pranjal's post is breathing hope into Delhiites, and perhaps a tinge of nostalgia. For now, these photos are all we have.