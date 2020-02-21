English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Mentally Unsound Man Poses as Doctor, Prescribes Medicines to Patients in Madhya Pradesh

Image for representation purpose only / Lokmat News18.

The man who claimed to be a doctor said he had worked in New Delhi’s AIIMS and did what he did in order to help the distressed patients.

In a bizarre incident, a mentally unsound man was found to be prescribing medicines to patients, in a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district.

He had prescribed medicines to over a dozen patients before the authorities could know what he was up to.


According to a report in Times of India, the man who had occupied the chambers of Dr Himanshu Botham, while he was out on duty, had not only tricked patients into believing that he was a medical practitioner but had also prescribed medicines for their ailments.

His act was caught only after the chemist at the medical store of the hospital, started getting prescriptions for medicines that were not available and not only that, they were also not apt for the ailment of the patient.

The chemist, Anup Shukla, went to check in the doctor’s cabin only to find out that it was an imposter who was writing the prescriptions.

After it was revealed that the man in question was not a doctor, he was immediately taken out of the doctor’s chamber and patients present were alerted about the dupe.

According to report in Patrika, the man who claimed to be a doctor said he had worked in New Delhi’s prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and did what he did in order to help distressed patients.

