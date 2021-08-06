'Meow-ster Chef': Cat Prepares Delicious Drinks in Viral Video

Are you one of those people who seem to be obsessed with watching cat videos online for hours? Adorable videos of animals are a huge hit on the internet, topped by cats performing various tricks and tasks that go viral in seconds. Nowadays, a cat chef is taking the internet by storm by preparing one dish at a time. You must have stumbled upon videos of this cat cooking and coming up with various delicious meals including drinks. We are talking about ‘Meow Chef’, with the username ‘That Little Puff, on Instagram.

In its recent video shared on August 4, the purr-fect chef can be seen preparing multiple drinks, topped with a bit of cat. Captioned as, ‘Yummy Yummy Meow. Would you like a cup or drink?’, the two-minute-long video shows the feline chopping off cactus, dragon fruit, chocolate and mango to make various delicious drinks. What’s even more heart-warming is how cute its paws look while chopping off fruits or using the blender. After each drink is prepared, the chef poses with its creation and meows. Watch the complete video here:

The clip has been viewed more than 1 lakh times and racked up more than 20,000 likes with hundreds of comments. Netizens are not only impressed with the cat’s culinary skills but are in awe of the chef’s charm. While some inquired about ingredients used for the drinks like matcha, cactus or cotton candy, others expressed their love for the feline.

One of the users called the Meow Chef a master meow mixologist while another said that the bit of a cat is their favorite part. Multiple users asked if the cactus was edible or what matcha is. Someone asked how the cat parent got the cat to move the utensils. Another woman wrote that her husband and she love the Meow Chef’s videos and thanked it for making their day.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here