Mercedes India CEO Ditches His Posh S-Class and Rides in Auto Amid Pune Traffic

Traffic is one of the most pressing issues faced by the people in metropolitan cities. It's not unusual to complete a route that usually takes 15 mins in an hour during rush hours. There is no choice except to wait for the traffic to clear. What typically happens in such a case is that you either wait in your car and move with the traffic or look for a suitable vehicle to reach your destination on time.

In such a circumstance, Martin Schwenk, the CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, stepped out of his car, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan and walked for a few kilometres to take an auto-rickshaw.

Martin Schwenk posted a photo of himself riding in an auto-rickshaw in Pune. To reach his destination, Martin had to abandon his luxurious car and ride an auto-rickshaw, as was noted in his post.

The caption of the picture posted by him on Instagram stated, “If your S-class is stuck in traffic on the wonderful Pune roads – what do you do? Maybe getting off the car, start walking for a few KM’s and then grabbing a rickshaw?”

Numerous internet reacted to his post and dropped amusing comments. Some called Schwenk “grounded” for stepping out of luxury at a time when it was essential while others shared recommendations for making cars that are more suitable for Indian roads.

A user wrote, “Wow that's how CEO work. Every minute count.” Another user commented, “The S-class of public transit?”

A third user commented, “You can offer him your S-class and take his auto.”

Martin Schwenk, who has been associated with Mercedes-Benz since 2006, served as the company's Chief Financial Officer in China before becoming CEO of Mercedes-Benz India in 2018.

