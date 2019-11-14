Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan': On Her Wedding Day, Bride Helps Brother Propose to His Girlfriend

The moment made her emotional, to which she said, 'I was trying not to cry. I mean, that’s my baby brother.'

Trending Desk

Updated:November 14, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
Screenshot from video tweeted by @Devon0Jones.

Don’t we all wish to have a super supporting sibling who understands all our feelings without uttering a word?

While that might be a bit too much to ask, given that they are siblings, they can surprise us in unexpected ways.

No matter how much we fight or have arguments with, siblings always know the best for us. And a sister has done just that by helping her brother propose to the love of his life.

Sierra McGinty-Rush married her fiance Tracey Rush on November 2 in Navasota, Texas.

A school librarian by profession, Sierra decided to have a bit of fun on her special day. During her “I Do” ceremony, she also made sure to "find" a bride for her brother. As the bouquet throwing ceremony was underway, she simply turned and walked up to the brother’s girlfriend and handed her the bouquet.

When the girlfriend turned back, she found the boyfriend on his knees.

Here’s the video:

*drum rolls*

The girlfriend said yes to the proposal. In an interview with Good Morning America, Sierra said, “If he proposed anywhere else, I wouldn't get to see it, so it was only right.”

The moment made her emotional, to which she said, “I was trying not to cry. I mean, that’s my baby brother.”

On the other hand, brother McGinty first said no the idea when her sister suggested it to him. He revealed, “I was like ‘But that’s your day, I don’t want to take away from you,’ but [Sierra] was like, ‘I want you to do it [at the wedding].”

Read full article
