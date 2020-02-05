'Mere Dilli Mein': AAP Has Combined Gully Boy, Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Elections in New Video

Delhi will be casting its vote in the Assembly Elections exactly three days from now, and the Aam Aadmi Party's IT team has come out with all guns blazing. The latest is a music video-- a mash-up of 'Gully Boy' with alternate lyrics on Delhi's civic issues.

In an interview with News18 earlier, the head of the media IT team at AAP, Ankit Lal had spoken about how the party was heavily relying on funny content and social media to reach out to voters.

The official Twitter handle for AAP posted the video-- the popular song from Gully Boy, which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The song, titled "Mere Dilli Mein", shows party head Arvind Kejriwal's face superimposed on Ranveer, as he raps about AAP's achievements in Delhi so far.

The lyrics have been altered to fit into AAP's campaign: They boast of providing world-class hospitals, education policies, and fighting corruption in the city. The two minute-long video is quite the buzz on political Twitter now.

The rap comes as a response to BJP Delhi's video which was captioned, "Delhi ka time aayega", inspired by the iconic dialogue from Gully Boy, "Apna Time Ayega."

Netizens too feel that the rap just before the elections is a stroke of genius.

This is what +ve Campaigning is all about, Ek Number! 💯 Creativity level "Legendary" 👌👍 — Anmol Sharma (@mranmols) February 4, 2020

Damm, You guys are killin it..... — Varun Paliwal (@Varun_Pa1iwal) February 4, 2020

Bhai sahb..... PR team what a work 💼 .... Seriously Mic Drop — Manmeet (@Manmeet_5ingh) February 4, 2020

Are gajaaab....in addition to changing politics, AAP is changing the political marketing scenario. Love it!!! #politicalcreativity — constitutionalJoker (@bhadwabindi) February 4, 2020

This is out and out way beyond Manoj tiwari rap — Vishesh (@Visheshjain78) February 4, 2020

However, there were a few who were quick to point out that although the rap deserves a round of applause, the party's shortcomings in the last five years were not to be ignored:

Dilli mein pollution to nahi bhagayee hai, but this is a fun mashup anyway :) https://t.co/Uo7fHNDvHJ — Paroma Mukherjee (@ParomaMukherjee) February 4, 2020

