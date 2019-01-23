English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Mere Gully Mein' Creator Claims He was Not Paid for His Track Being Used in Gully Boy
Sajeel Kapoor, better known by his stage name Sez on the Beats, took to social media following the song's release and posted that he was not paid royalties for it, despite having a contract.
Ever since its first teaser dropped, Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and directed by Zoya Akhtar, has been making waves across news cycles and social media. The movie is an intimate recounting of Mumbai's homegrown rap scene and the musicians who defined it, and it has been getting great publicity even before its release, thanks to its cast and apparent aesthetic.
After the film's first track, Apna Time Aayega, was released to almost universal acclaim (the one criticism it faced was that the song's video's visuals seemed to have been plagiarized from 8 Mile, which is a semi-fictional biopic of legendary rapper Eminem), audiences around the country were eagerly anticipating the film's remaining tracks, and had their wish fulfilled with the release of Mere Gully Mein on Tuesday.
While the song was again appreciated by most, it turns out that there are issues with this track as well, and this time it's not just an "inspired" look. The track that features in the film is a cover of an earlier song by the same name, which released in 2015, and while the filmmakers noted that it was a remake the song's original creator has now claimed that he wasn't paid the royalties due to him.
Sajeel Kapoor, better known by his stage name Sez on the Beat, took to social media following the song's release and posted that while he appreciates the film's attempt to trace the origins of Mumbai's indie rap scene, he was not informed that his track was being used for the film until recently nor that it would be a cover instead of his original and, perhaps most pertinently, he was not paid royalties for it, despite having a contract.
You can read his post below:
"It's a bit weird writing this out since I'm not one to go to social media to reach out and shit but this was something I felt I needed to say. I legit have nothing to do with the new version of Mere Gully Mein that was released today. I wasn’t even aware of the fact that the song was going to be used in the movie until a little while ago and when I got to know about it I thought the original song will be used. Smh.
I still think that what we did with Mere Gully Mein was what changed the scene and brought that new sound to our country. We're all rooting for the movie to succeed and introduce the Bollywood audience to what we put our heart and soul into, and for the new opportunities that such a big stage brings all of us.
But this is also the sad reality of how the industry works in this country, even after contacting the original label several times, I haven't been paid for my work on this track despite having a contract and my publishing split being agreed and assigned. Just felt y'all needed to hear my piece on this."
News18.com has contacted Zoya Akhtar asking for a response to his claims and is waiting for the same, but basically, Kapoor seems to be asking uska time kab aayega.
January 22, 2019
News18.com has contacted Zoya Akhtar asking for a response to his claims and is waiting for the same, but basically, Kapoor seems to be asking uska time kab aayega.
