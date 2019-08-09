'Mere Paas Ma Hai' to 'Why So Serious': Iconic Film Dialogues That Are Making 90s Kids Nostalgic on Twitter

Long after a movie ends, the dialogues remain with us. What's a good movie without some powerful dialogues to remember it by? Over the years, movies have gifted us with memorable dialogues which we've relied on when it comes to real life situations. For example, "why so serious?", the Joker's most famous dialogue, has now achieved a cult status.

Not just day-to-day life, these dialogues are fodder for memes too! And why? Because they're relatable. Because they're something you'd use in real life. Because they click with you.

Twitter users have come up with a thread, trending with the hashtag #BestMovieLinesEver, in order to pay tribute to the most iconic and most memorable movie lines in cinematic history. Here's ten of our favourite ones:

1. "If you're good at something, never do it for free." (The Dark Knight, 2008)

The Joker was right all along. This is peak adulting, is it not?

#BestMovieLineEverIf you are good at something, never do it for free. pic.twitter.com/sno0LHaFsM — SHIVAM RAJ (@mackrokinson993) August 9, 2019

2. "The things you own end up owning you." (Fight Club, 1999)

To be honest, 'Fight Club' is probably the most pragmatic realistic film I've come across, with life lessons galore. Every scene has something to offer, something to teach - a revelation which will change the way you perceive life and everything it throws at you. And this dialogue is just one of the many gems that make this film an iconic one.

#BestMovieLineEver The things you own end up owning you. pic.twitter.com/owyzALBU01 — NoHope (@hopesAmyth) August 9, 2019

3. “Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living, and, above all those who live without love.” (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II, 2011)

Harry and Dumbledore's conversation from the final movie was one of the most memorable tear-jerking moments of the entire series, wasn't it?

“Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living, and, above all those who live without love.” #BestMovieLineEver pic.twitter.com/7flq1AwYvn — HEAD BOY™ (@ChiadiNelson) August 8, 2019

4. "Zor Zor se bolke sabko scheme bata de." (Hera Pheri, 2000)

Okay, this is a guilty pleasure. But come on, have you seen the memes?

5. "I'm just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her." (Notting Hill, 1999)

How can any list of movie lines be complete without the most iconic romantic dialogue ever?

6. "Why so serious?" (The Dark Knight, 2008)

You'd be lying if you said you've never used this in real life!

7. "I'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse." (The Godfather, 1972)

Is this what HR professionals have in mind while hiring someone? *wink, wink*

8. “I’m just one stomach flu away from my goal weight.” (The Devil Wears Prada, 2006)

The Meryl Streep - Anna Hathaway starrer is an iconic film for a number of reasons, and this particular dialogue (delivered swiftly by Emily Blunt) is just one of them!

#BestMovieLineEver “I’m just one stomach flu away from my goal weight.” pic.twitter.com/mmNdXvcFtm — idk bro (@sproutjar) August 8, 2019

9. "Poetry, Beauty, Romance, Love. These are what we stay alive for." (Dead Poets' Society, 1989)

Literature. Romanticism. Poetry. Art. And of course, Robin Williams. Need we say more? If there's one film that can be called a treasure trove of meaningful dialogues, it's this. Period.

10. "Mere paas ma hai" (Deewar, 1995)

If you didn't read this in Amitabh's voice, don't call yourself a movie buff.

#BestMovieLineEverAaj mere paas buildingey hai, property hai, bank balance hai, bungla hai, gaadi hai ... kya hai, kya hai tumhare pass? (Today I have buildings, properties, bank balance, bungalow, car ... what do you have?) "Mere paas Maa hai." ( I have Mother) pic.twitter.com/2FBfl6TQeE — Nitin Navale (@animad_world) August 8, 2019

