Merriam-Webster Adds 530 New Words to Dictionary, Includes Vacay, Sesh, Punchline and Others

Change is the only constant, and to change in respect to the time is the real progress. Merriam Webster dictionary has also decided to adapt the millennial vocabulary by adding 530 new words to its official collection. Not just these words, the dictionary editors have also included 4,000 new definitions, etymology and pronunciation revision, reported Fox News.

Merriam-Webster is an American dictionary. According to the website, these new additions range from “serious to the playful, from the technical to the informal,” as it has added words from pop culture, politics, sports, psychology and more.

Hi.We have something to tell you.🎉📚We just added more than 530 new words to the dictionary!🎉📚https://t.co/XPpabY26UV — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) September 17, 2019

Amongst those 530 is ‘fatberg’ which means a large mass of fat and solid waste that collects in a sewer system. In fact, there are other abbreviations too, including ‘vacay’, a shortening of vacation, ‘sesh’ a shortening of session and ‘Inspo’, a shortening of inspiration.

A portmanteau of a solo entrepreneur, ‘solopreneur’ has also been added to the popular dictionary.

Also, if you wanted to express abnormal fear of clowns and couldn’t find a suitable word, there’s a solution. You can now make use of the term ‘caulrophobia’.

The dictionary has also modified some definitions. For example, the term ‘they’ has been updated to be recognised as a pronoun with an added meaning that reads, ‘Used to refer to a single person whose gender identity is nonbinary.’

The business lovers will also get a new term. Merriam-Webster has added ‘haircut’ in business terms, meaning ‘reduction in the value of an asset’.

Recently, back in April, the dictionary added more than 640 new words.

You can check the list of all the newly-added words here.

