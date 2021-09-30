CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » ‘Merrymaking’: Kiren Rijiju Dances With Arunachal Locals, PM Modi Reacts
2-MIN READ

‘Merrymaking’: Kiren Rijiju Dances With Arunachal Locals, PM Modi Reacts

Rijiju said the dance form is called 'merrymaking of Sajalong people' who perform this whenever a guest arrives in their village.

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday shared a video showing the locals in an Arunachal Pradesh village dancing on folk songs. The Union Minister was also seen performing on the Arunchali song in the hilly village of Kazalang. Rijiju said the dance form is called “merrymaking of Sajalong people” who perform this whenever a guest arrives in their village.

“During my visit to beautiful Kazalang village to monitor the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Projects. This is traditional merrymaking of Sajolang people whenever guests visit their village,” The minister tweeted on Wednesday while sharing the video of the locals. “The original folk songs and dances are the ESSENCE of every community in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also retweeted the post, and praised the “vibrant and glorious” culture of Arunachal Pradesh. On a lighter note, PM Modi also called Rijiju a “decent dancer”.

Not just dancing, the Arunachal MP had recently showcased his singing skills as well. The 49-year-old hosted young civil service officers from Arunachal Pradesh at his residence in Delhi on September 19. The officers had completed their training programme at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie (LBSNAA).

During the event, he took the mic and sang the popular hit Hindi song Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan. Rijiju tweeted the video of him singing and said he took the mic just to “please the young and smart” Arunachal Pradesh civil service officers.

In another tweet, the Union Minister also thanked Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu for “arranging the 1st ever Customised Training Programme for Arunachal Civil Service Officers” at LBSNAA.

Rijiju had headlines for singing in the past as well. In February, the Arunachal MP shared a video of himself singing before a group of Army personnel. Rijiju, who was earlier the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (independent charge), was in July promoted to Union Law and Justice Minister.

first published:September 30, 2021, 18:08 IST