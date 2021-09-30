‘Merrymaking’: Kiren Rijiju Dances With Arunachal Locals, PM Modi Reacts

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday shared a video showing the locals in an Arunachal Pradesh village dancing on folk songs. The Union Minister was also seen performing on the Arunchali song in the hilly village of Kazalang. Rijiju said the dance form is called “merrymaking of Sajalong people” who perform this whenever a guest arrives in their village.

“During my visit to beautiful Kazalang village to monitor the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Projects. This is traditional merrymaking of Sajolang people whenever guests visit their village,” The minister tweeted on Wednesday while sharing the video of the locals. “The original folk songs and dances are the ESSENCE of every community in Arunachal Pradesh.”

During my visit to beautiful Kazalang village to monitor the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Projects. This is traditional merrymaking of Sajolang people whenever guests visit their village. The original folk songs and dances are the ESSENCE of every community in Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/TTxor4nQJF— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 29, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also retweeted the post, and praised the “vibrant and glorious” culture of Arunachal Pradesh. On a lighter note, PM Modi also called Rijiju a “decent dancer”.

Our Law Minister @KirenRijiju is also a decent dancer! Good to see the vibrant and glorious culture of Arunachal Pradesh… https://t.co/NmW0i4XUdD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2021

Not just dancing, the Arunachal MP had recently showcased his singing skills as well. The 49-year-old hosted young civil service officers from Arunachal Pradesh at his residence in Delhi on September 19. The officers had completed their training programme at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie (LBSNAA).

Just to please the young and smart Arunachal Civil Service Officers after completing their 1st ever Customised Training Programme at the Premier Academy for IAS, Elite Officers - 'Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration' @LBSNAA_Official pic.twitter.com/INGQGfFsVs— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 23, 2021

During the event, he took the mic and sang the popular hit Hindi song Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan. Rijiju tweeted the video of him singing and said he took the mic just to “please the young and smart” Arunachal Pradesh civil service officers.

In another tweet, the Union Minister also thanked Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu for “arranging the 1st ever Customised Training Programme for Arunachal Civil Service Officers” at LBSNAA.

I thank Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh @PemaKhanduBJP Ji for arranging the 1st ever Customised Training Programme for Arunachal Civil Service Officers at India's top Academy - 'Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie @LBSNAA_Official https://t.co/QqglM11HwS pic.twitter.com/rxc08ZotXb— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 19, 2021

Rijiju had headlines for singing in the past as well. In February, the Arunachal MP shared a video of himself singing before a group of Army personnel. Rijiju, who was earlier the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (independent charge), was in July promoted to Union Law and Justice Minister.

