Meryl Streep Sipping Scotch from the Bottle While Singing in a Bathrobe is a Mood

Meryl Streep Sipping Scotch from the Bottle While Singing in a Bathrobe is a Mood

The video has now gone viral on social media.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 5:41 PM IST
Feeling blue during quarantine? A video of veteran Hollywood actor Meryl Streep in a bathrobe sipping on martinis and drinking scotch directly from the bottle should cheer you right up.

The Devil Wears Prada actor joined Mamma Mia co-star Christine Baranski and Broadway actor Audra McDonald on Zoom to celebrate the 90th birthday of Stephen Sondheim, the famous music composer.

All three women were dressed in cream coloured bathrobes and sipping on wine and martinis while performing the composer's songs.

The performance lasted a total of two hours and Streep stole the show with one gesture - she was about to pour herself some scotch into a glass and instead decided to drink directly from the bottle. The video has now gone viral on social media.

Her fans are loving it! In fact, some even shared photos of themselves doing the same and called it the 'Meryl Streep way.'

