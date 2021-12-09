Meryl Streep Thought 'Don't Look Up' Co-stars Were Casually Calling Her a 'Goat'

Meryl Streep is a Hollywood great if there ever was one, and a rightful owner of the title of G.O.A.T as vouched for by her co-stars. Streep herself, however, remained blissfully unaware of the millennial lingo until quite recently. She thought her Don’t Look Up co-stars Jonah Hill and Jennifer Lawrence were casually referring to her as an old goat and did not even seem to mind that very much, as per a Vanity Fair report. For those who don’t know, GOAT stands for ‘greatest of all time’ and no one was referring to Streep as a farm animal. The confusion was first cleared up for Streep by Lawrence who had to explain to her the full form of the GOAT acronym. Sharing the anecdote with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Hill said, “In fact, so we’ve been doing press for this movie, and in the interviews the past couple of days, I keep saying, ‘Oh, and you know, getting to work with Meryl, she’s the G.O.A.T.’ Right?"

The misunderstanding remained till Streep said at a press conference, “You know, and Jonah is so comfortable with me, he’s been calling me a goat all week." The same incident happened with Lawrence as well, who revealed it to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. During a photoshoot, Streep said, “That’s right, just tell the old goat where to go," after which, Lawrence revealed the real meaning to her.

Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ has an impressive star cast which included Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet, Jonah Hill, and Ariana Grande. The film’s teaser opens with Leonardo hyperventilating inside a lavatory as the background music builds up. In the following shots we see Leonardo is accompanied by Lawrence, both play the role of astronomers Dr Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky respectively. The two astronomers are then seen at the Oval office in the White House where they warn the US President Orlean, played by Streep, that a comet orbiting within the solar system is headed towards earth. Hill plays the role of Streep’s son and Chief of Staff, Jason.

