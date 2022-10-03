'Mesmerising': 1,000 Drones Create a Giant Dragon in The Night Sky

Drones are replacing fireworks and doing an unforgettable job at it. In a video shared by Twitter user Tansu Yegen, the night sky is filled with a thousand drones creating a majestic dragon. The drones gather around a stadium to create a terrific sight. As the dragon circles around to face the camera, it opens its mouth before the short clip is cut off. The caption read: “Dragons created by 1000 drones during Geoscan Show,” followed by dragon emojis. Check out the breathtaking clip here:

Dragons created by 1000 drones during Geoscan Show🐉🐉🐉 pic.twitter.com/JKDcj8ip1p — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) September 30, 2022

Netizens were stunned by how much technology has evolved over time. While some recalled HBO’s hit television series The Game of Thrones. Others still remarked that it is fascinating to think that drone light shows have taken over the fireworks spectacle. One user commented: “It is very interesting how different companies could be somehow impacted by technology. Few years ago, nobody could say that a fireworks spectacle could find an opponent. For some reason it makes me remind about the book Exponential Organization by Michael S. Malone.”

It is very interesting how different companies could be in somehow impacted by technology. Few years ago, nobody could say that a spectacle fireworks could find an opponent. For some reason It makes me remind about the book Exponential Organization…by Michael S Malone… — Cristiano (@Cristia122436) September 30, 2022

Another user had a rather unusual take on where drone light shows could be held. The user tweeted, “Imagine doing this over an uncontacted tribe. We could become their god!”

imagine doing this over an uncontacted tribe. we could become their gods! 😅 — DIO 💥 (@joester_hj) October 1, 2022

“I honestly don’t get how those drones have so much control and the ones you buy on amazon just fly into walls or blow away in the wind,” wrote a third user.

I honestly don't get how those drones have so much control and the ones you buy on amazon just fly into walls or blow away in the wind. — BBT 🌐 (@CGovid) September 30, 2022

The Geoscan Drone Show has helped create some of the most stunning drone light shows. They can use more than 5,000 drones in a single show that has a visibility range of 3 kilometres. The Russian company has created unforgettable experiences around the world, including at the 2022 Dubai World Cup, Red Sea Film Festival, and Independence of Armenia Drone Show. They also helped create the drone show for the 75 years of Independence of India celebration in Lucknow. It took place on December 20th and became a part of 75-week celebrations.

