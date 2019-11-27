Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Mesmerizing Video of Clouds Floating Down the Mountains in Aizawl is Almost Therapeutic

In the 47 seconds clip, clouds can be seen descending from a higher altitude, quite similar to the way a waterfall must look, just fluffier.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 27, 2019, 2:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mesmerizing Video of Clouds Floating Down the Mountains in Aizawl is Almost Therapeutic
Screenshot from video uploaded by Aziz Barbhuiya / Facebook.

The beauty of nature never fails to surprise the human eye. A mesmerizing video of clouds flowing down mountains in the Northeastern area of India has gone viral on the internet.

The clip perfectly captures the enchanting ways of nature, leaving humans utterly fascinated.

It was shared by Aziz Barbhuiya on Facebook and had left netizens stunned.

He shared the video a week back and wrote, “Clouds floating down the mountains in the city of Aizawl, Mizoram.”

Watch the impressive, yet equally intriguing video below:

In the 47 seconds clip, clouds can be seen descending from a higher altitude, quite similar to the way a waterfall must look, just fluffier.

This recent post on Facebook by Barbhuiya had received a lot of reaction online. Over 4.7 lakh people have viewed the clip and it has also has garnered over 11,000 shares and over 5,700 reactions.

This fascinating phenomenon of clouds flowing in Aizawl has been shared earlier on Twitter and Youtube as well. All the posts have received similar reactions about the beauty captured. However, it’s unknown as to who captured the video or when it was clicked.

“Mesmerising,” wrote a Facebook user. “Wow amazing creation of nature,” commented another. “World class,” wrote a YouTube user, while another wrote, “Amazingly beautiful.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram