Mesmerizing Video of Clouds Floating Down the Mountains in Aizawl is Almost Therapeutic

The beauty of nature never fails to surprise the human eye. A mesmerizing video of clouds flowing down mountains in the Northeastern area of India has gone viral on the internet.

The clip perfectly captures the enchanting ways of nature, leaving humans utterly fascinated.

It was shared by Aziz Barbhuiya on Facebook and had left netizens stunned.

He shared the video a week back and wrote, “Clouds floating down the mountains in the city of Aizawl, Mizoram.”

Watch the impressive, yet equally intriguing video below:

In the 47 seconds clip, clouds can be seen descending from a higher altitude, quite similar to the way a waterfall must look, just fluffier.

This recent post on Facebook by Barbhuiya had received a lot of reaction online. Over 4.7 lakh people have viewed the clip and it has also has garnered over 11,000 shares and over 5,700 reactions.

This fascinating phenomenon of clouds flowing in Aizawl has been shared earlier on Twitter and Youtube as well. All the posts have received similar reactions about the beauty captured. However, it’s unknown as to who captured the video or when it was clicked.

“Mesmerising,” wrote a Facebook user. “Wow amazing creation of nature,” commented another. “World class,” wrote a YouTube user, while another wrote, “Amazingly beautiful.”

