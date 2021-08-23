Message in a Bottle Travels 4,800 Km from Canada to Wales

For those who have a weakness for the old world charm and all things that are not as digital and transient as in today’s world, stumbling upon a message in a bottle will surely be an interesting discovery. For 52-year-old Amanda Tidmarsh this was certainly the case. A resident of the Welsh village of Brynna, Tidmarsh was walking her two pet dogs along the beach in Ogmore-on-Sea when she saw the bottle mixed up with seaweed. As she was walking along the Vale of Glamorgan, a southern region of Wales bordering Bridgend, Cardiff, and Rhondda Cynon Taf, along with her labradoodle Daisy and Jack Russell Ollie, Tidmarsh saw the clear wine bottle that was tangled up in barnacles, mussels and seaweed. Speaking to BBC, Tidmarsh said that at the time she discovered the bottle she thought it was “lovely” that it got all this way without being smashed or damaged by the sea currents and other things that it may have come across. She told the media house that she was also expecting something inside the bottle, like a treasure. Considering that it was quite rare to find a message in a bottle, Tidmarsh said she found the occasion “too special to open alone" and hence waited for her son and daughter to come home. Tidmarsh’s kids were equally excited as their mother sent them the news via text message.

As the Tidmarsh family opened the wine bottle, they found a well-preserved note rolled up inside it. The report mentioned that the bottle had floated from Canada as the coordinates written on the letter show. It was thrown into the sea in November 2020 as mentioned in the note. The note looked like that it was from a snow crab fisherman named John Graham, who even wrote his email address for the finder to contact him. Tidmarsh is now waiting to hear back from Graham via email.

The distance between Wales and Canada is that of 4,800 kilometres and it is certainly a thing to marvel as Tidmarsh herself dubbed it as a “treasure.”

