Messed-up Plastic Surgery Leaves Russian Woman with 'Wonky Boobs' and 'Terrifying' Butts

Sitting in the salon chair, many of us have prayed to not experience a haircut fail. We know how bad it feels to see a haircut go wrong. But the trauma becomes multiple fold if a cosmetic surgery fails as it requires a lot more effort and money than fixing the hair. A 45-year-old woman Lyubov Laufer was horrified after she went in for a breast shaping surgery and came back with a larger hip, something that she had not signed up for.

As reported by Mirror, Lyubov works as a clinical psychologist in Russia and underwent this surgery in the city of Novosibirsk. Lyubov invested £4,000 (Rs 4,01,454) for breast shaping surgery. She earlier used breast implants for seven years and was recommended this operation after she started experiencing inflammation due to the implants.

On the day of the surgery, things started at a discomforting note for Lyubov as she was told that the procedure will not be performed by the doctor she was consulting. Lyubov was informed that a colleague of the doctor would be doing her surgery. Although the clinical psychologist was upset with the change, she went ahead with the surgery.

As per Lyubov, before the procedure, she was told that after shaping her breast, excessive fat will be deposited in her hips. However, as per the woman, most of the fat (approximately 2 litres) has been deposited into her hips, giving them a 'terrifying size'. The shape of her breasts is also not what she desired as she said she has got 'wonky boobs', reported Mirror.

Post the surgery, her personal life has been adversely affected as Lyubov said that her husband, who is also a doctor, is afraid to hug her. Lyubov says that she has lost her family as the two are now sleeping in separate rooms.

After discovering that there are multiple errors in her surgery, Lyubov has decided to take action against the doctor. She is approaching the ethics committee of the Russian Society of Plastic Surgeons for the same.

Meanwhile, the doctor who performed the surgery filed to sue Lyubov after she shared her ordeal on social media. However, he lost the case against Lyubov.